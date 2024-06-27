Uran fishermen violate fishing ban: Maharashtra body demands stricter laws

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (MMKS), an apex body of fishermen in the state, has complained to the state government that the Uran fishermen undertake fishing during the ‘ban period’ and demanded strict action, including formulation of new laws. The Uran fishermen have, however, dismissed the reasons cited for the ban, asking for a debate on the issue. MMKS delegations have been meeting ministers, political leaders, and officials, and submitting memorandums for action. A delegation also recently met fisheries minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo)

Fishing is prohibited from June 1 to July 31 in the monsoon as per the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981. This ban has been put in place to allow fish breeding during this time, thereby helping to replenish the fish population in the sea.

“Monsoon is also a dangerous time for fishermen due to the rough seas. And, hence, the ban,” Kiran Koli, general secretary of MMKS, said.

He revealed that Illegal fishing, violating the ban, is being done in the Uran taluka by the fishermen of Karanja, Revas, Dighode, Kelavane, Jita, etc., who have large trawlers and purse seine fishing boats with LED lamps. “As a result, the traditional fishermen suffer as they find little fish thereafter. At this rate, there will be very less fish left by 2034,” he added.

MMKS delegations have been meeting ministers, political leaders, and officials, and submitting memorandums for action. A delegation also recently met fisheries minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

“We have asked for stronger action and law. The minister ordered strict enforcement of the ban and action against the violators, including officials. He instructed the fisheries commissioner and joint commissioner to prepare a bill for stringent action and asked us to coordinate with his secretary,” Koli said.

He further informed that the bill would enforce criminal cases of a minimum of three-year jail sentence, heavy fine, barring any fishing-related activity for three years, apart from the confiscation and destruction of boats, cancellation of licence, and seizure of the fishermen’s houses.”

MMKS working president, Ramkrishna Tandel, said, “Last year, after our complaint, some actions were taken. However, it was back to routine soon after. Now also, the officials are claiming that they have taken actions, but have failed to give details of the boat owners and the personnel booked.”

He also said the ban on purse seine fishing from January to May end is not implemented which leads to a fish drought with the traditional fishermen bearing the brunt. “The government should purchase state-of-the-art patrolling boats and form a cell to implement the norms,” he added.

Meanwhile, defending the fishing, Pradeep Nakhva, chairman of Karanje Machchimar Cooperative Society Ltd., said that ‘danger to fishermen’s life’ and ‘breeding season’ - the two reasons cited for the ban - are incorrect. “The breeding season is from April to May and not from June to July. Let the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology deny it and we will accept. The fishermen are also equipped with GPS and wireless for communication which prevents any danger at sea as they return to the shores on time on being informed.”

However, refuting this, Mahesh Devre, joint commissioner of fisheries department, said that the ban is as per the central government regulations based on recommendation of the central institutes. He went on to say that “the Uran fishermen are very aggressive about fishing during the ban period to get juvenile fish. Our teams are enforcing the ban by taking requisite action.”

He also revealed that action has been taken in 50 instances and Rs. 8.10 lakh in fines levied this season. “It is difficult to control such fishing despite posting additional personnel from other landing points as entire villages are taking advantage of the hiding sites. These fishermen use non-numbered fishing vessels to avoid detection. We are coordinating with the coast guard to counter it.”