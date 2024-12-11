Menu Explore
Use M-40 grade concrete in footpaths, Dadar Parsi Colony residents tell civic body

ByLinah Baliga
Dec 12, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The Dadar Parsi Colony residents have raised concerns about the ongoing roadwork in their area, where paver blocks are being used in some places, insisting that the civic body should use M-40 grade concrete for the footpaths

MUMBAI: The Dadar Parsi Colony residents have raised concerns about the ongoing roadwork in their area, where paver blocks are being used in some places, insisting that the civic body should use M-40 grade concrete for the footpaths. Known to last longer than paver blocks, M40 grade of concrete is used in the construction of high-rise buildings and bridges.

On Wednesday, the residents, along with former corporator Amey Ghole, met Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (Projects). Acknowledging the initiative to improve infrastructure, Ghole suggested an enhancement to ensure durability and cost-efficiency in the long term. “I propose upgrading the footpaths to M40-grade concrete, given the heavy pedestrian traffic and the need for a long-lasting solution,” he said.

Ghole pointed out that M40-grade concrete, which has been successfully used for footpaths between Wadala Station and Ruia Naka, has proven to be more durable and resilient. “This upgrade can be made without any additional cost to the project, as demonstrated in the Wadala Station-Ruia Naka work,” he said.

M40-grade concrete also has better load-bearing capacity, which will allow the footpaths to withstand higher foot traffic and difficult weather conditions, making it a better alternative, Ghole added.




