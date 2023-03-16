Mumbai: The Uttan coast, in Mira-Bhayander, Thane, will get three new lighthouses to ensure safer passage of small fishing boats and other vessels that ply along the Dongri-Pali-Uttan coast, which is relatively less developed compared to Mumbai’s and is treacherous with sprawling rocky shores. A proposal for the same has been tabled at a cost of ₹358 lakh by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) before the union environment ministry, for CRZ clearance. Uttan coast to get three new lighthouses

An executive engineer with the MMB’s Mumbai office, who is overseeing the installation of these beacons, said, “The Shiv Sena’s MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, has been pushing for these lighthouses. We are aware that the locals are facing a lot of difficulties. There is already the New Uttan Lighthouse located near Dongri, but the locals have been asking for three more at Katlachi Vat, Vashi Khadak and Sharaychi Vat, which are located in the CRZ-IV area. The state government has recommended the proposal to the Union ministry of environment. We are waiting for their approval.”

Bernard D’Mello, president of the Pali Uttan Machimaar Society, said that locals have been reiterating their demand for these beacons for at least four years now. Co-operatives stepped up their demands after an unexpected storm in early August left 200-odd boats from this primarily East Indian locality out at sea for hours, amid choppy weather and with no ability to contact those on land.

“During foggy weather, and just after the fishing ban ends in July, we are unable to see even one beacon clearly. One lighthouse is not enough. There are two to three accidents every year in which boats are getting seriously damaged because it affects navigation. During last year’s storm, many of the boats that were missing in the morning came back only in the evening because they were unable to navigate properly. Having more lighthouses would have helped at least some of them return quicker. Before the MMB agreed to take on the project, Rajan Vichare had offered to fund them through his area development scheme,” said D’Mello.

On August 10 last year, during a particularly rough weather patch on August 9, around 200 fishing boats from the area were unable to make it back to port despite being called in on account of the storm, the intensity of which was uncommon for the time of year. In fact, fishers from across the Uttan, Vasai, Arnala and Palghar belt, extending up to Daman and Diu, had found themselves stranded and required assistance from the Coast Guard to find safe harbour in the Vasai Creek.