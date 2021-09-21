Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vartak Nagar police arrest 4 in attempt to murder case friend
Vartak Nagar police arrest 4 in attempt to murder case friend

Vartak Nagar police arrest four persons for attempting to murder their friend with chopper over petty issue, seriously injuring him
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Vartak Nagar police arrested four persons in an attempt to murder case on Tuesday. The four assaulted their friend with a chopper over a petty issue and seriously injured him.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 1pm near Indise Chawl, Shastri Nagar area. The accused were identified as Prajyot Yadav, 23, Keshya Kesarkar, 19, Manish Gurav, 19 and Hritik Pawar, 22. They initially attacked Sandip Machhiwala when the victim, Andhu Verma, 27, another friend of the accused, intervened and tried to stop the fight.

The police said, “While Verma was trying to stop the fight, the furious accused got angry at him and attacked him with a rod and knife (chopper). The victim fell unconscious and all of them fled the spot. After receiving information about the same, we immediately took him to a hospital. He has severe injuries on his head, chest and leg. We arrested all the accused from the places they were hiding and filed a case under IPC Section 307.”

