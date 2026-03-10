Palghar, The Vasai-Virar civic body in Maharashtra's Palghar district has presented a budget of ₹4,206.87 crore for the year 2026-27, with a strong focus on infrastructure, healthcare and sustainable urban development. Vasai-Virar civic body unveils ₹4,206 cr budget; focuses on infra, healthcare

Manojkumar Suryavanshi, Commisioner of the Vasai Virar Municipal , presented the budget on Monday, allocating a major portion of the expenditure to infrastructure development.

The civic body has earmarked ₹1,792.07 crore for construction-related activities, including the concretisation of 13 major roads and the implementation of a 38-km ring road project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across the rapidly expanding urban region.

In the healthcare sector, the corporation plans to construct a 400-bed multi-speciality hospital at Achole and expand its network of Arogyavardhini health centres to improve access to medical services for residents.

The budget has also allocated funds for water supply and sanitation projects, including the construction of new reservoirs under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and the expansion of underground sewerage infrastructure.

Among the innovative initiatives proposed in the budget are the development of themed recreational spaces, a divyang park designed for persons with disabilities, a Constitution Park featuring a replica of Parliament, and dedicated villages aimed at promoting local flower cultivation and supporting the fishing community.

The civic body has also proposed measures to promote green energy and water conservation, including making solar panels mandatory on municipal buildings, while residents will be offered incentives for rainwater harvesting, with subsidies of up to ₹1 lakh.

In the sports sector, the corporation plans to establish an international-standard cricket training centre at Chandansar and develop a sports complex at Bolinj.

The VVMC will continue to offer a 15 per cent rebate to property owners who pay five years of property tax in advance. A 100 per cent property tax waiver will also continue for widows of freedom fighters and ex-servicemen.

