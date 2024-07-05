Vasant More meets Thackeray; to join Shiv Sena (UBT) on July 9

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune, Vasant More, on Thursday. More will join the Thackeray camp officially on July 9, he told reporters after the meeting. HT Image

More cut his teeth in politics as the undivided Shiv Sena’s shakha pramukh in Pune. He sided with Raj Thackeray when the latter left the party and formed MNS. He quit the MNS prior to the Lok Sabha election and contested from the Pune seat as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate. He has decided to switch parties again with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections.

More reached Matoshree on Thursday with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. “You took much time to return,” Thackeray said while welcoming More.

The Pune-based leader confirmed that he would join the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially on July 9.

“I met Thackeray and expressed the wish to join the party. We discussed Pune politics and decided that we will challenge the BJP in upcoming municipal corporation election,” he said.

More refused to answer questions about his candidature in the assembly elections, saying, “Now, I am joining Shiv Sena (UBT). Other decisions will be taken in future.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Pune expressed displeasure over the meeting between More and Thackeray and the impending induction of the former into the party. Mahesh Pokale, vibhag pramukh of Khadakvasala assembly constituency, said, “We have no issue with anyone joining the party. But why are such opportunities to meet (Thackeray) not given to loyalist party workers from Hadapsar and the Khadakvasala assembly constituency?”