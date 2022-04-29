Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied.
Residents are also seeking answers from MSEDCL on how bills are levied even as the meters of many of them are no longer functioning.
According to consumers, in most parts of the city, meter reading is not being done as most of the meters don’t display the units consumed.
“In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
The resident has even addressed a letter to MSEDCL seeking reasons for not providing the basic service of maintaining the meters. The residents’ ire has also to do with MSEDCL recently issuing supplementary bills seeking additional security deposit.
“On the one hand, MSEDCL is very prompt in seeking additional security deposit in the event of consumers failing to pay. But, when it comes to at least providing functional meters, it has only excuses. There are families of just people who were earlier receiving bills in the range of ₹1,000- ₹1,500 whereas now they are being asked to pay average bills of ₹4,000 only because their meter is not functioning,” Malhotra added.
R Mane, superintendent engineer, Vashi division, said that he’d look into the issue at the earliest. “Of the 10 lakh-odd consumers in Vashi division, there could be a few whose meters are faulty but that doesn’t mean that the bill generation is not correct. There is a system followed while issuing the bill in case of no meter reading. Nevertheless, we will be looking into the grievances,” said Mane.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide SOPS to builders to prevent air pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Navi Mumbai builders' fraternity to prevent air pollution while undertaking any form of construction work in the city. To address the issue of air pollution caused by the development and construction work, the civic administration conducted a workshop with city builders and developers on Thursday. The workshop focussed on the means to achieve sustainable construction Air Quality and construction practices.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents. Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary. “Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” nMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said.
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday. The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology cadre within the force, the additional director general of the State Crime Records Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh stated.
Kirit Somaiya moves HC, questions penalty waiver to Sena MLA’s construction firm
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday filed a public interest litigation petition in the Bombay high court, challenging the state government's decision to waive a penalty of ₹3.30 crore on VN Developers, partly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Thane. In January, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to waive the penalty of ₹3.30 crore imposed on the construction firm.
Punjab tax officers told to clear pending VAT, GST cases by June end
Punjab taxation commissioner KK Yadav on Friday said that refunds in all pending cases of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax should be cleared by June end. Chairing a meeting of taxation officers of the state at the Circuit House here, Yadav said clearing the cases was the need of the hour to give reprieve to traders. The taxation commissioner also told the officers to conduct more field visits.
