Vaze row, Delkar case, Speaker polls: Congress unhappy with Shiv Sena, NCP

Feeling left out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the Congress is now unhappy with its two alliance partners – Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – over the delay in holding election for new Speaker of the Assembly and the way the Vaze episode was handled by the state government.

The Congress was insisting on holding the election for the Assembly speaker’s post (the seat is with the Congress) in the budget session, but two other partners did not want it, as some of the MVA legislators were absent. The party is also irked over the handling of the case of an abandoned SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence and the alleged controversy surrounding cop Sachin Vaze over the death of the car owner.

After Nana Patole resigned as speaker of the Assembly, as he was appointed state Congress chief, the Congress insisted on the election for the new speaker in the budget session. The party leaders held meetings and pushed for it during the session, but NCP and Shiv Sena did not respond to the demand, stating several MVA legislators were absent due to Covid-19 infection and as such the parties did not want to take the risk of an election on the floor of the assembly.

“Of the 25 legislators and ministers who were Covid-positive during the session, 15 were from the ruling parties. It could have reduced the number of votes during the election, but it can’t be the reason for not holding the election. Even Opposition votes were reduced. There was no question of embarrassment for the government, as the reason was genuine. In fact, the NCP wants the house to be run by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is from their party,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.

The leader said Congress leaders did not attend the press conference after state budget and conclusion of the budget session to express their displeasure.

The leader said the party had also demanded a waiver in electricity bills for smaller consumers who use upto 100 units a month and incentive of ₹50,000 to farmers who have been repaying their loans regularly. “We expected the decision to be taken in the budget, but they were not included in the state budget. As the electricity waiver was announced by our minister Nitin Raut, we are firm on the demand and will keep pushing for it,” the leader said.

The Congress leadership is not happy over the handling of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar’s death by suicide case too. “The special investigation team announced to probe Delkar’s death and the case against Dadra and Nagar Haveli’s administrator Praful Patel should have been done well in time. Also, had assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze been transferred immediately after the issue was raised in the Assembly on Tuesday, it could not have flared up for two days. This has damaged the image of the government,” he said. The minister added that it has been clearly conveyed to the leaders from other two parties.

When asked about it, energy minister and senior Congress leader Nitin Raut said, “I would not be able to comment on this. Our state unit chief Patole or our legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat will speak on it. ”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that the lack of coordination between three ruling parties has come to the fore time and again. “Be it floor management on contentious issues that were raised in the house or the MPSC exam goof-up, the dismay and absence of teamwork was visible. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat openly said the decision related to MPSC exams has damaged the image of the MVA. The Congress did not even whole heartedly come forward to defend the government when opposition corned the ruling parties over the Sachin Vaze episode.”

Shiv Sena chief whip in Assembly Sunil Prabhu said, “We have perfect coordination between three parties and all decisions have been taken collectively. The Congress leaders did not attend the press conference as many of the ministers and leaders had to rush back to their constituencies. There is nothing to be read into it.”

When asked during the press conference about the conspicuous absence of Congress leaders, deputy cheif minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday avoided speaking about it. “The decision about the election of the speaker will be taken by three parties together,” he said.

NIA team quizzes Hiran’s kin

A team of five officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned the family of Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the car containing explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, who was found dead in Thane creek on March 4, in their Thane home for two-and-a-half hours.

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Wednesday grilled the family for more than five hours. NIA officials did not divulge the details. They later headed to the creek where the body was found. “The team reached Hiran’s house around 2.30pm and was there till 5pm,” said an officer from the local police station. A relative said, “We are awaiting the forensic analysis report to get some insight on what happened.”

Meanwhile, the Sena asked if the Opposition was targeting Sachin Vaze, police officer linked to Hiran’s death, because he reopened the file against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case and fake TRP scam.