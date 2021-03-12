IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaze row, Delkar case, Speaker polls: Congress unhappy with Shiv Sena, NCP
Vaze row, Delkar case, Speaker polls: Congress unhappy with Shiv Sena, NCP
Vaze row, Delkar case, Speaker polls: Congress unhappy with Shiv Sena, NCP
mumbai news

Vaze row, Delkar case, Speaker polls: Congress unhappy with Shiv Sena, NCP

Feeling left out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the Congress is now unhappy with its two alliance partners – Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – over the delay in holding election for new Speaker of the Assembly and the way the Vaze episode was handled by the state government
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan and Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:20 AM IST

Feeling left out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the Congress is now unhappy with its two alliance partners – Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – over the delay in holding election for new Speaker of the Assembly and the way the Vaze episode was handled by the state government.

The Congress was insisting on holding the election for the Assembly speaker’s post (the seat is with the Congress) in the budget session, but two other partners did not want it, as some of the MVA legislators were absent. The party is also irked over the handling of the case of an abandoned SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence and the alleged controversy surrounding cop Sachin Vaze over the death of the car owner.

After Nana Patole resigned as speaker of the Assembly, as he was appointed state Congress chief, the Congress insisted on the election for the new speaker in the budget session. The party leaders held meetings and pushed for it during the session, but NCP and Shiv Sena did not respond to the demand, stating several MVA legislators were absent due to Covid-19 infection and as such the parties did not want to take the risk of an election on the floor of the assembly.

“Of the 25 legislators and ministers who were Covid-positive during the session, 15 were from the ruling parties. It could have reduced the number of votes during the election, but it can’t be the reason for not holding the election. Even Opposition votes were reduced. There was no question of embarrassment for the government, as the reason was genuine. In fact, the NCP wants the house to be run by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is from their party,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.

The leader said Congress leaders did not attend the press conference after state budget and conclusion of the budget session to express their displeasure.

The leader said the party had also demanded a waiver in electricity bills for smaller consumers who use upto 100 units a month and incentive of 50,000 to farmers who have been repaying their loans regularly. “We expected the decision to be taken in the budget, but they were not included in the state budget. As the electricity waiver was announced by our minister Nitin Raut, we are firm on the demand and will keep pushing for it,” the leader said.

The Congress leadership is not happy over the handling of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar’s death by suicide case too. “The special investigation team announced to probe Delkar’s death and the case against Dadra and Nagar Haveli’s administrator Praful Patel should have been done well in time. Also, had assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze been transferred immediately after the issue was raised in the Assembly on Tuesday, it could not have flared up for two days. This has damaged the image of the government,” he said. The minister added that it has been clearly conveyed to the leaders from other two parties.

When asked about it, energy minister and senior Congress leader Nitin Raut said, “I would not be able to comment on this. Our state unit chief Patole or our legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat will speak on it. ”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that the lack of coordination between three ruling parties has come to the fore time and again. “Be it floor management on contentious issues that were raised in the house or the MPSC exam goof-up, the dismay and absence of teamwork was visible. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat openly said the decision related to MPSC exams has damaged the image of the MVA. The Congress did not even whole heartedly come forward to defend the government when opposition corned the ruling parties over the Sachin Vaze episode.”

Shiv Sena chief whip in Assembly Sunil Prabhu said, “We have perfect coordination between three parties and all decisions have been taken collectively. The Congress leaders did not attend the press conference as many of the ministers and leaders had to rush back to their constituencies. There is nothing to be read into it.”

When asked during the press conference about the conspicuous absence of Congress leaders, deputy cheif minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday avoided speaking about it. “The decision about the election of the speaker will be taken by three parties together,” he said.

NIA team quizzes Hiran’s kin

A team of five officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned the family of Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the car containing explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, who was found dead in Thane creek on March 4, in their Thane home for two-and-a-half hours.

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Wednesday grilled the family for more than five hours. NIA officials did not divulge the details. They later headed to the creek where the body was found. “The team reached Hiran’s house around 2.30pm and was there till 5pm,” said an officer from the local police station. A relative said, “We are awaiting the forensic analysis report to get some insight on what happened.”

Meanwhile, the Sena asked if the Opposition was targeting Sachin Vaze, police officer linked to Hiran’s death, because he reopened the file against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case and fake TRP scam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has commenced an aerial survey for the construction of the high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lower court had asked the couple to pay compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to the girl. (HT FILE)
The lower court had asked the couple to pay compensation of 50,000 to the girl. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The couple claimed that they were falsely implicated by the parents of the survivor out of previous enmity
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vijay Bhate/HT)
(Vijay Bhate/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days

By Faisal Malik and Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,647 fresh cases, highest in four-and-a-half months, since 1,609 cases were reported on October 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Praful Gangurde)
(Praful Gangurde)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek

By Manish K Pathak and Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The team also called ambulance drivers who took Mansukh’s body from the creek to the hospital and saw a five-layer mask on his face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was informed that while the CBI had filed three charge sheets in the Dabholkar case, the CID had made no progress in the Pansare case.
The court was informed that while the CBI had filed three charge sheets in the Dabholkar case, the CID had made no progress in the Pansare case.
mumbai news

HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases

By KAY Dodhiya , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
In the light of the fact that investigators in Karnataka managed to complete the investigations in the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh and trial has started in one of the cases, the court sought to know how much time the agencies needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai on Friday. (Vijay Bate / HT)
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai on Friday. (Vijay Bate / HT)
mumbai news

At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
HT visited 5 centres and found little infrastructure in place to make the waiting period comfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly couple at the Covid-19 vaccination centre, Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West) on Friday. (Vijay Bate/HT)
An elderly couple at the Covid-19 vaccination centre, Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West) on Friday. (Vijay Bate/HT)
mumbai news

1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:35 AM IST
According to BMC officials, 6,099 civic employees were infected, of whom 5,066 have recovered and 197 have lost their lives. Families of 54 of the 197 civic employees who have died have received a compensation of 50 lakh, according to BMC. For others, the compensation is in process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded two years ago after several accidents involving the aircraft. (HT FILE)
Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded two years ago after several accidents involving the aircraft. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) remains undecided on resuming Boeing 737 MAX operations as the latest single aisle aircraft completes two years of grounding in the country, following a global ban in March 2019. The aircraft has resumed flying in the United States and United Kingdom and other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray said the maidan was a battleground for Indian freedom in early 1940s and it should have a monument to remind the generations to come about the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (HT FILE)
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “I shall obtain copy of the entire proceedings from the court and then I shall give a detailed statement. At this juncture I can’t comment without perusing the plaint in detail.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers. (AP)
Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers. (AP)
mumbai news

Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rapped the state government and the investigation agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and crime investigation department (CID) for dragging their feet in the investigation of the murder of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in 2013 and 2015 respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court.
mumbai news

Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bombay high court (HC) has upheld requirements for Maharashtra domicile and passing of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the state for admission to medical and dental courses from 85℅ state quota seats in private unaided medical and dental colleges
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrani Mukerjea. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indrani Mukerjea. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case was adjourned after it became clear that some important articles including the mobile phone of the accused Indrani Mukerjea, recovered during the investigation, have not yet been brought to the court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Activist Zoru Bathena has filed an intervention application in the cases being heard by the Bombay high court (HC) in the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT-Bombay, Powai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
IIT-Bombay, Powai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has not recruited a single associate professor from the scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward castes (OBC) categories since 2006, according to responses received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP