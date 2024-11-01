PUNE: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief, Prakash Ambedkar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Thursday, after he complained of chest pain. He will undergo angioplasty on Friday, which is likely to put him out of action for the next few days. VBA chief to undergo angioplasty today

After he was admitted to the hospital’s ICU in the early hours of Thursday, Ambedkar underwent angiography which revealed that a small blockage in the right side of his artery, said doctors treating him.

“Ambedkar’s condition is stable and he is being given proper care by a team of medical experts,” the party posted on X later in the day.

The post added that as the VBA leader will be under observation for the next three to five days, VBA state president Rekha Tai Thakur, will lead the campaign for the party in that period.

“There is a large team of doctors and supporting staff taking good care of him. Please do not take any actions that may inconvenience the hospital staff. I appeal to all our workers to stay in their constituencies,” said Sujaat, Ambedkar’s son and leader of VBA.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Chopda assembly constituency, in Jalgaon district, Prabhakar Sonawane underwent angiography at a private hospital in Jalgaon, on Thursday, after he suffered discomfort in the heart during campaigning. Doctors found two blockages in his heart.

Sonwane was given a candidature after the party pulled out Raju Tadvi who earlier was fielded from the constituency. His son Dinesh later declared that his father’s condition was stable after treatment.