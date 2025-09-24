MUMBAI: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the granting of government land for setting up a super speciality hospital at Achole at Vasai. Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis made this announcement on Tuesday after the state cabinet meeting. VCMC gets land in Achole for super speciality hospital

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, established in 2009, has no major hospital, despite a population exceeding 28 lakh. Most residents travel to Mira Road, Borivali and Andheri for treatment. Considering the rapidly growing population of Vasai-Virar and the citizens’ need for modern healthcare facilities, the demand for a hospital has been a long-standing one.

In July 2024, the Maharashtra government approved the construction of a 400-bed super speciality hospital in the Achole land. The state government had also approved ₹250 crore for setting up a multi-speciality hospital at Achole and disbursed ₹25 crore to the municipal corporation. Though foundation-laying ceremonies for the hospital were held twice, there was no progress as the land had still not been officially transferred to the corporation.

The plot was owned by the law and judiciary department and reserved for the district court and residential purposes. On 4 March 2025, Nallasopara MLA Rajan Naik submitted a letter to CM Fadnavis highlighting the delays in transferring the land in Achole. Following this, the CM instructed the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to convene a special meeting in April and prepare a proposal for the transfer. Though technical hurdles initially delayed the transfer, once resolved, a proposal was submitted to the state government. On 7 March, a decision was made to revert it to the revenue department. Its reservation has now changed, and the land is with the civic body. The corporation is to ensure that no encroachment takes place on this land.

Currently, the VVCMC has 96 registered doctors, who run two small hospitals in Bolinj and Vasai. They have 12 superspeciality doctors on honorarium. On many occasions, doctors refer snake-bite cases to the BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali. Those who can afford private medical care go to Karuna Hospital in Borivali.

Thanking Fadnavis for the decision, Naik said the corporation will hold a meeting with the CM on how to run the hospital and hire professors. We have enough land and can start a medical college in future.’’

The constituencies of Vasai, Virar, and Nallasopara were represented by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, led by Hitendra Thakur, for many years. This time, both the assembly seats were won by the BJP.

The decision on the hospital comes ahead of the civic polls in which the BJP is eyeing a win.