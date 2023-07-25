Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar, known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema and theatre, passed away on Monday due to age-related issues at a hospital in Thane. He was 87. For more than four decades, Savarkar established his dominance in the film industry. (HT Photo)

For more than four decades, Savarkar established his dominance in the Marathi film industry. He played various characters that would appeal to everyone, from children to adults. Savarkar also worked on platforms like Marathi drama, cinema, serials, and OTT.

“He did his last shooting of a Marathi serial on July 7 at Madh. A few days ago, he started facing low blood pressure issues due to old age and was admitted to the hospital. His health deteriorated on Sunday night. He was put on a ventilator and passed away around 11am due to an age-related issue,” said his son Kaustubh Savarkar.

Born on May 3, 1936, in Guhagar, Ratnagiri district, Savarkar started his acting career at the age of 20. He worked as a backstage artist for many years. He got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s stage production, ‘Manus Navache Bet’.

Savarkar acted in more than 100 Marathi plays and more than 30 Hindi films, which include films like Vastav, Singham, and Yugpurush. His portrayal of ‘Antu Barva’, a character written by veteran writer P. L. Deshpande’s ‘Vyakti ani Valli’ set a milestone in his career.

Savarkar presided over the 97th Akhil Bhartiya Natya Samelan, for which he was elected unopposed. The last rites will be held on Tuesday morning.