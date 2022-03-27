Video| Venomous snake rescued from well in Maharashtra by volunteers
Some volunteers of a non-government wildlife organisation on Saturday rescued an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in Maharashtra's Nashik, news agency ANI reported. The spectacled cobra, or the Indian cobra, is a highly venomous snake predominantly found in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. The Indian cobra is a member of the "big four" species that inflict the most snakebites on humans in India, according to some reports. A cobra bite can paralyse muscles leading to respiratory and cardiac failure.
A two-minute video shared by ANI on Twitter shows volunteers rescuing the snake. A rescuer can be seen pulling the snake out of the well as it hangs on the hook tied to a rope. Once the snake reaches the surface, the volunteers are seen trying to put it in a bag. While there is a slight reluctance, a volunteer is seen tackling the reptile patiently.
Having a life span of 24 years, Indian cobras can easily be identified by their relatively large and quite impressive hood, which they expand when threatened. They are extremely alert and tend to shy away from human confrontation.
In another rescue operation, a nearly 10 feet python was recovered from Gujarat. "We got a call that a snake was found at a plot where construction work was underway. Rescued snake was handed over to the forest department," Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Raj Bhavsar said.
(With inputs from ANI)
