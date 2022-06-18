Vigilance probe finds irregularities in ₹300-crore desilting work
The vigilance cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found irregularities in the ₹300-crore pre-monsoon desilting work carried out by the storm water drains (SWD) department through contractors. The investigation has found that contractors used conventional machines even though the civic body had made it mandatory to use advanced cleaning equipment.
The vigilance cell initiated a probe following a complaint by Ravi Raja, former Congress corporator and leader of opposition. Raja had alleged that while the contracts were awarded for doing pre-monsoon work using advanced machinery like silt pushers and pontoon excavators, these machines were not used in the eastern suburbs and the island city. The contractors instead used conventional machines but charged the BMC for advanced equipment, he had said.
About 10% or ₹30 crore of the total expenditure on desilting work was earmarked for advanced equipment.
The investigation report said the advanced silt pushing machines were not used in several areas in eastern and western suburbs.
“It has been learnt that desilting by silt pushers was not considered in several areas in the eastern and western suburbs though there are several nullahs in the specified municipal zones,” said the report signed by chief engineer (vigilance) Vinod Chithore. HT has accessed the report.
The report has sought an explanation from the SWD department why the new machines were not used.
The report also pointed out that there was no clear bifurcation of the quantities of silt removed from nullahs using conventional and advanced equipment.
“This office has tried to find out the bifurcation of quantities of silt collected through both conventional and advanced desilting machines on the BMC SWD desilting app. However, no bifurcation is available,” the report said.
The vigilance team has also directed the SWD department to furnish the method of payment to the contractors.
Senior officials of the vigilance department said the next course of action will be decided after the SWD department submits a reply.
SWD department officials refused to comment on the issue and said they would submit a formal reply soon.
Civic officials said the advanced machines were imported from the Netherlands and Sweden, and a silt pusher cost ₹3.5 crore while a pontoon excavator cost ₹2.25 crore.
