Villagers assault 75-year-old man suspected of practising black magic

Thane: A 75-year-old man was attacked by a mob of villagers on suspicion of exorcism. This incident took place in Kervale village in Murbad taluka of Thane district. Lakshman Bhavarthe was dragged from his house during a vigil organised by villagers and forced to dance on burning coals, resulting in severe injuries. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, causing an uproar in the chief minister's district.

According to the information, Bhavarthe lived with family in Kervale village and was targeted by villagers who believed he was involved in exorcism through Tantramantra Vidya and Aghori practices. On March 4, during a vigil in front of the temple, a group of 15 to 20 people entered Bhavarthe’s house, forcibly took him out, and subjected him to the brutal act.

According to a complaint given by the daughter of Bhavarthe, “That night, when the programme of the vigil was going on, 15 to 20 people from the same village entered the house of old Bhavarthe and dragged him out of the house. Then taken to the wake place and danced on the coal of the fire that had been lit. While doing this gruesome act, the old Bhavrathe was also beaten up by some young villagers saying ‘you do black magic’ in the viral video.”

The 75-year-old sustained severe burns on his feet and back from dancing on the burning coals. His daughter reported the incident to the Murbad police. Senior police inspector Pramod Babar of Murbad police station confirmed the filing of charges and said, “We have booked a few villagers under the Anti Superstition and Black Magic Act and IPC act. The victim is admitted to the hospital for treatment.”