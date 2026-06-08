Mumbai: A viral Instagram video exposing the neglected condition of the skate park beneath the Hindmata flyover in Dadar East triggered swift civic action on Saturday, with Mayor Ritu Tawde visiting the site, ordering an immediate clean-up and directing officials to undertake repairs and beautification work. Viral Instagram post prompts Mayor’s visit, clean-up of Hindmata skate park

The issue came to light after local resident Harsh Choubey posted a video showing garbage and dust piling up at the skate park near Gold Cinemas. In his post, he said the poor condition of the facility posed a potential health hazard to children and skaters who frequent the park.

After the post gained traction online, Tawde visited the site along with civic officials and reviewed the condition of the park. Expressing dissatisfaction over its upkeep, she directed officials to immediately undertake cleaning and maintenance work.

Sanitation workers subsequently carried out an extensive clean-up operation, removing garbage, sweeping the premises and washing the facility. Officials were also directed to ensure regular upkeep, improve lighting, undertake repairs and repainting, deploy security personnel and take steps to protect the park from rainwater damage.

“The positive use of social media by aware citizens can play an important role in resolving civic issues,” Tawde said during the visit.

She thanked Choubey for highlighting the problem and assured residents that such concerns would continue to receive attention from the administration.

To mark the restoration initiative, Tawde and Choubey participated in a tree plantation drive at the park. Ornamental plants, including Zebra Plant and Spider Lily, were planted as part of the beautification effort.

Built by the BMC’s F-South ward beneath the Hindmata flyover between December 2022 and March 2023, the 187-square-metre facility was designed as a recreational space for children and aspiring skaters. The park also includes a Mallakhamb sculpture, musical play installations and outdoor games.