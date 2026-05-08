MUMBAI: The Bolinj police have booked the owner of a private coaching institute in Virar for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student with an iron pipe for talking back to a teacher. Virar: Tutor booked for assaulting 15-year-old boy

The boy’s father, Kapil Vasant Patil, approached the Bolinj police on Thursday, alleging that his son, Bhavarth, was brutally assaulted by Kisan Yadav, 33, owner of Ascent Classes in Virar West, on May 6.

Patil told police that his son had been attending the coaching classes for the past few months and had earlier complained about Yadav hitting him with a ruler. However, on May 6 around 7 pm, Bhavarth returned home with injury marks on his face and back, according to the complaint.

When questioned, Bhavarth told his father that a teacher had shouted at him for arriving late to class. When he tried explaining the reason for the delay, the teacher allegedly abused him. Bhavarth then talked back to the teacher. Following this, Yadav, who overheard Bhavarth talking back, allegedly approached him and began abusing him. When Bhavarth objected, Yadav allegedly assaulted him with an iron pipe.

Based on Patil’s complaint, the Bolinj police registered a case against Yadav under sections 118(1) (hurt caused using dangerous weapons), 115(2) (inflicting injury) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 75 (child cruelty) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“We are verifying the complaint before taking further action,” said an officer from the Bolinj police station.