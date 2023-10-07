Vulgar pics of institute director, students surface on Instagram; 1 booked

Mumbai: The police are investigating some Instagram pages after a deputy registrar of a reputed management institute in the city complained that the pages had uploaded objectionable pictures with derogatory captions of their female director as well as some students. HT Image

The complainant, the deputy registrar of the institute, approached the police on Thursday. The pages that are being probed are two private pages named mba_memes and aamaadmiparty_mba on Instagram which share memes related to the lives of business management students. Earlier this week, a few students brought the objectionable content to the attention of the college authorities.

“The posts on one of the pages included a video in which pictures are used from the college prospectus. It also contains a voice-over in which three people make obscene commentary regarding the director,” the complainant told the police in his statement. He added that the comments below this post were also full of obscenities.

The other page, he said, had posts that named some of the students from the organisation and made comments about their love life. “There were also some pictures on this page that showed couples in compromising positions with them labelled with the names of some other students,” the complainant said.

The police said it looked like the pages had been posting obscene content since at least March this year. “Based on the screenshots and other details submitted by the college authorities, we have booked an unknown person who runs these two pages under sections 292 (distribution and public display of obscene material) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code alongside the relevant section of the Information Technology Act,” an officer from the Juhu police station said.

The police have been interrogating some of the students from the college for the last couple of days. “We are looking at the personal equations the students named in the posts had with the others. We will find out the perpetrators soon,” the officer added.

