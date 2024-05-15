Wadala parking tower collapse: Builder, contractor booked

MUMBAI: The Wadala Police on Tuesday registered a case against the Shreeji Towers builders and directors - Dinesh Purohit, Hemchant Purohit, Rajesh Jhunjhunwala and their contractor Aman Arneja after an under-construction metal parking lift collapsed in Wadala amid the dust storm on Monday. Three people were injured, and around eighteen vehicles were damaged in the collapse. an under-construction metal parking lift collapsed in Wadala amid the dust storm on Monday. Three people were injured, and around eighteen vehicles were damaged in the collapse. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

They have been booked under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the car parking tower near the under-construction tower was built carelessly, which led to it falling during the winds on the road damaging several vehicles and injuring people. The tower can accommodate over 23 vehicles.

The injured are Nafiz Khan, 40, Ramesh Mane, 42 and Rajesh Paswan, 22. Khan, who is a driver, suffered a fracture in his left hand. Meanwhile, Mane, a businessman, fractured his fingers, while Paswan, a scrap dealer, injured his nose.

“One of the injured got stuck in the car and was pulled out by cutting the car parts. The collapsed structure was cleared from the site with the help of gas cutters. No further people are injured,” said the police officer.

DCP Port Zone Sanjay Latkar said the case has been registered and necessary actions will be taken in the multi-storey parking tower collapse.