Wall of Humanity has no takers in Kalyan

A Wall of Humanity set up at the backside of the Acharya Atre auditorium in Kalyan (W) is of no use as it is not visible to anyone. This wall, which is supposed to help the needy, is filled with clothes and no one has picked them up.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up several such walls with racks across the city since the last month, where one can drop wearable clothes or any other items for the needy, and those in need can simply pick up any of their choice anytime.

“This is a great initiative by the civic body but the one which is kept backside of the auditorium is of no use as it cannot be seen. Only if it is placed at a proper place can one make use of it. The clothes which are dropped by people are yet to be taken away,” Sanket Joshi, 38, who lives nearby.

Presently, the racks are overflowing with clothes and they are not picked by anyone.

KDMC initiated the Wall of Humanity with the help of Helping Hands, a Kalyan-based NGO. The wall at Karnik Road, Syndicate, Kalyan (W) has got good response from the needy as the wall is visible and several needy reach there to pick the clothes or other items.

Ramdas Kokre, deputy commissioner of KDMC, said, ”What we can do is change the location of this wall in the coming days if there is no response. Firstly, we will ask the security guard there to create awareness among people. Following this, if the situation is the same, we will change the location.”

So far, the civic body has managed to set up eight such walls across Kalyan-Dombivli, with most of them having a good response.

Kokre had set up such a wall in Karjat and it gained popularity. The same idea was implemented in the KMDC limits.