Wankhede’s father appeals against HC order, says Malik still posting unverified material

Wankhede’s appeal states that Nawab Malik has not been adhering to the directions of the HC and is still harming his family’s reputation
Dnyandev Wankhede’s appeal against the HC order will be heard on Thursday (HT File)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 08:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed an appeal in the Bombay high court (HC) against the order by Justice Madhav Jamdar wherein NCP leader Nawab Malik was asked to reasonably verify content regarding the family before posting it on social media platforms.

Wankhede’s appeal states that Malik has not been adhering to the directions of the HC and continues to post unverified content which is harming the reputation of the family. The appeal will be heard on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the advocate for Dnyandev mentioned the appeal before the bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav and sought an urgent hearing of his appeal against the order by the single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar on November 22.

Dnyandev had filed an interim application in the defamation suit seeking an injunction order which would restrain Malik from posting any more material on any media platform till the suit was decided.

Justice Jamdar, while holding that the right of privacy for Dnyandev Wankhede and his family members who Malik had mentioned in his online posts was important, directed Malik to reasonably verify the material before posting it.

