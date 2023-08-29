Watch: Farmers protest inside Mumbai's Mantralaya, jump onto safety nets

High drama prevailed at the Maharashtra Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday when a group of protesting farmers jumped on the safety net of the state's administrative headquarters' first floor demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by Upper Vardha Dam from Morshi in Amarawati. Police personnel pull back the farmers who jumped on the safety nets during a protest against low compensation for their land in the Mantralaya building,(PTI)

The Mumbai Police, however, has detained over 40 protesters and took them to Marine Drive police station, an official said.

"Protesters shouting slogans and carrying placards approached the safety net (on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building) in the afternoon. Police personnel and officers present at the spot tried to drag them away," PTI reported citing the official.

As per the visuals shared by ANI, the farmers can be seen crowding inside the Mantralaya building with placards and posters. Many were also spotted sitting in midair or walking along the netted area while brandishing posters.

"Mumbai Police detained more than 40 persons for staging the protest and the process for registration of an offence was going on at Marine Drive police station," the official added.

The agitation was staged at the state secretariat around 3:30pm by the action committee representing people affected by the Upper Wardha dam project at Morshi in Amravati district, the official said.

The farmers were demanding compensation amount with interest and proper rehabilitation with government job to one member in project affected family.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured of a resolution in the coming days as Opposition leaders rebuked the ruling coalition.

“I had called the farmers here today. They have had a meeting with (State minister) Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days and a resolution will be found," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts.

Earlier in April, over 15,000 farmers staged a foot march in Ahmednagar demanding adequate compensation for land acquisition and remunerative price for milk, cotton and other crops.

Last year the Eknath Shinde-led government had approved an increased compensation package for farmers whose land was to be used for the construction of an electricity tower by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

(With inputs from agencies)

