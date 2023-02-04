Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Watch: Police, women candidates clash in Mumbai over recruitment exam

Watch: Police, women candidates clash in Mumbai over recruitment exam

Published on Feb 04, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the angry women candidates who were protesting and raising slogans after allegedly being disqualified despite meeting the minimum requirements.

Police and women candidates clashed during the Mumbai Fire Brigade recruitment drive in Dahisar, Mumbai. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A clash erupted on Saturday between the Mumbai Police and women candidates appearing for the fire brigade recruitment exam in the city as several of them were allegedly turned back. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the angry women candidates who were protesting and raising slogans after allegedly being disqualified despite meeting the minimum height requirement. The incident happened outside the fire services' exam centre in Mumbai's Dahisar.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed angry candidates protesting outside the premises for the women fire brigade recruitment exam as police officials used batons to disperse the crowd.

According to the chief officer of Mumbai fire brigade, a total of 3,318 women candidates, who were qualified as per height criteria were chosen for further selection process. “The protesting women were those who came late. We can’t allow people who reached around 10am when the time was 8am,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

According to local reports, the protesting candidates demanded the recruitment exam be cancelled. The fire brigade chief, however, assured that further recruitment process will be carried out soon for the remaining

