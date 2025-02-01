MUMBAI: The BMC is laying a new 2,400mm diameter water pipe between the Powai Anchor Block and Maroshi Water Tunnel from 11am on February 5, Wednesday, that is expected to last 30 hours till 5pm on Thursday. For this, water supply coming from the two 1,800mm diameter water pipes from Tansa and West will be stopped, leading to a water cut for areas in Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kurla, Dharavi, Andheri East, and Bandra East. Water cut in Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dharavi, Andheri East, and Bandra East next Wed and Thurs

On Wednesday, among the areas that will not receive water supply are the south section of Kurla: Kajupada, Navpada, New MHADA Colony, Maharashtra Kata, Pipe Line Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kranti Nagar; parts of Dharavi including Dharavi Main Marg, Dilip Kadam Marg, Mahim Phatak, A. K. G. Nagar; parts of Andheri East: Marol, Gavdevi, Church Road, Hill View Society and Bhandarwada.

Thursday will see a cut in areas of Bhandup: Bhandup West, Pratap Nagar Road, Sonapur Junction to Mangatram Petrol Pump, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg adjacent area, Ramnagar Udanchan Kendra, Hanuman Hill, Ashok Hill; parts of the northern part of Kurla including 90 Feet Road, Kurla – Andheri Marg, Ghatkopar – Andheri Link Road, Saki Vihar Marg, Marwa Udyog Marg Part, Satyanagar Pipeline; parts of Dharavi like Jasmine Mile Marg, Matunga Labour Camp, 60 Feet Marg, 90 Feet Marg, Dharavi Loop Marg; Kanti Nagar, Rajasthan Society, Sahar Village, Sutarpakhadi in Andheri East; and A. K. Marg, Kherwadi Service Road and Behram Pada in Bandra East.

Few places will experience the water cut on both days, including parts of Bhandup, Khindipada, Tulshetpada, Maroda Hill, Gautam Nagar, Filter Pada, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Morarji Nagar, Tulshetpada, Ramabai Nagar 1 and 2, Sai Hill Bhandup Reservoir; parts of Andheri East including MIDC road 1 to 23, SEEPZ, Mulgao Dongri, International Airport, Chakala, Malpa Dongri 1 and 2, Hanuman Nagar, Mukund Hospital, Airport Road Area, Marol Industrial Area, J. B. Nagar, Kanti Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsiwada, and P&T Colony; and Bandra Terminus in Bandra East.

The BMC added that there is a possibility that the water will be muddy for a few days after the new pipe is fixed, and hence asked citizens to boil the water before use.