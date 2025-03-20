Water cut in Panvel once a week from March 20

NAVI MUMBAI: Panvel city residents will face a one-day water cut every week from Thursday. The decision has been taken by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) due to shortages from its water sources, compounded by the depleting water level in Dehrang dam, which does not have water to last till the arrival of monsoon. Navi Mumbai, India - 16 March. 2016:Residents fill water from a tanker at a housing society at Panvel in Navi Mumbai India , on Wednesday, March 16, 2016.(Photo by : // Hindustan Times) (Bachchan Kumar)

The civic body has issued a timetable detailing the water cut areas on each day of the week, with the supply stopped in different areas on different days. Over 3 lakh people will be affected by this move.

The last water cut in the city was on December 29, 2024. Panvel city requires 32 mld water daily. PMC sources 15 mld from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and 5 mld from MIDC. The remaining requirement of 12 mld is sourced from PMC-owned Appasaheb Vedak dam, on which the civic body is heavily dependent.

According to Vilas Chavan, PMC deputy engineer (Water Supply), MJP’s water supply from Patalganga river reduces every Sunday and Monday. At other times, there are electric shutdowns and breakdowns which disrupt supply from both MJP and MIDC. At such times, the civic body needs to source larger quantities from Dehrang dam to cater to the city’s daily requirements.

“This has led to the water stock in Dehrang reducing substantially. We are, hence, taking measures to ensure that the dam water can be used till June 15. One day of water cut every week is required to conserve the available stock,” said Chavan, adding that there will be no water cut on Sundays.

On Friday, there will be water cut in areas that get water from the ESR at Gol Water Treatment Plant (WTP), on Saturday, areas under ESR at Gangaram theatre, on Monday, ESRs at Market Yard, vegetable market and Chaukani WTP, on Tuesday, Patel Mohalla and Pioneer ESRs, Wednesday, HOC ESR, and on Thursday, no supply for Thana Naka ESR.

A new water pipeline is being laid under Phase 3 of Nhava Sheva water supply project to plug leaks that take place due to the old, rusted pipeline. The work of the pump house that sources water from Patalganga river will be completed by April. Supply of at least half of the water from the project is meant for the PMC area which will bring respite to Panvel city as well.