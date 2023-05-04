Bhatsa Dam has 5% less water than last year

Thane: The existing usable water stock in Bhatsa Dam, Shahpur, which supplies water to Mumbai and Thane, was found to be 42.71% at the start of May this year – 5% less compared to May 2022, when the water stock was 47%. HT Image

After the development, the state government directed local municipalities to conserve water as the stock in Bhatsa Dam will further reduce due to evaporation during the peak summer.

Officials said that the daily consumption needs and the water reserves will be very low by the end of this month.

“The water shortages have intensified in the last few days. Drinking water problems will become serious after June. It is also predicted that MMR may get only 70 to 80% of the total average rainfall this year. Due to this, drought conditions may also occur. So saving water depends on the way municipalities retain their respective water reserves,” said an officer from the Thane irrigation department, who did not wish to be named.

Bhatsa Dam has 402 million cubic meters of water stock right now, said the officer, adding, “All the civic bodies have been asked to ensure there is no wastage of water and manage the supply in such a way that water is stocked for the coming months too.”