MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled a temporary water supply shutoff for several areas in Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Matunga and Sion on Friday and Saturday, owing to an ongoing valve replacement work on major water pipelines. Water supply to be shut-off in four wards on Friday, Saturday

According to a statement issued by the BMC on Tuesday, the essential maintenance work will be carried out to replace a total of five valves, due to which the supply will be shut off from 10:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Saturday in the L ward (Kurla) and M (West) ward (Chembur), and N ward (Ghatkopar) and F (North) ward (Matunga-Sion) from 3:45 am to 8:00 am on Saturday. These operations are crucial for ensuring long-term efficiency and reliability in the city’s water distribution network.

In the N ward, which is Ghatkopar, Rajawadi (East), Chittaranjan Nagar, Vidyavihar, Rajawadi Hospital, ONGC Colony, Railway Colony, and R.N. Gandhi Road will experience a complete water cut between 3:45 am and 8:00 am on Saturday.

During the same period, the F (North) ward, which is Matunga-Sion, will also experience a water cut in Sion (East and West), Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Wadala Truck Terminal, Korba Mithagar, and surrounding neighborhoods.

In the L ward, which is Kurla, areas including New Tilak Nagar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, Kurla East, Sable Nagar, Shivsrushti Road, and surrounding localities. The water cut in these areas is scheduled from 10:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Saturday

Similarly, in the M (West) ward, which is Chembur, areas such as Tilak Nagar, Pestom Sagar, Takkar Bappa Colony, Shastri Nagar, Shell Colony, Indira Nagar, Vatsalatai Naik Nagar, and Bhakti Park will be affected during the same period.

BMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the shutdown. The corporation has also appealed for public cooperation as this maintenance work is essential to improve the city’s water infrastructure and ensure reliability.