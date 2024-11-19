‘We are equally responsible’: Actor Atul Kulkarni’s poem on Maharashtra’s ‘low-level’ politics

Mumbai: At a time when the political atmosphere in Maharashtra is heated up amid a fierce, acrimonious election battle between the ruling and the opposition alliances, a poem penned by actor Atul Kulkarni published in Marathi newspaper Loksatta on Monday has struck a chord with many voters. MUMBAI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 6, 2017 : Atul Kulkarni attended the launch of a movie app 'ElseVR' on Monday February 6, 2017 in Mumbai, India. (Freelance photo by Yogen Shah) (Yogen Shah)

The 59-year-old, who has never been shy of expressing his views on socio-political matters, expressed his disillusionment with the state’s politics in a poem titled ‘Vedi Asha’ (Crazy Hope). He also reflects on the electorate’s role in shaping the current state of affairs.

“Building up the courage to go to the polling station on the 20th,” the poem begins. “Been following politics closely for four decades. Must confess, never felt so disenchanted and hopeless looking at the political situation in Maharashtra. We, as the janata, are equally responsible for it, if not more.”

Kulkarni’s poem critiques the fragmented state of Maharashtra’s politics, marred by splits and rebellions in parties. He observes that voters must share the blame for tolerating and enabling such dysfunction. “I am very sorry that we, as the people, are as responsible as they are for what has happened and been done in politics,” he writes.

The poem also takes aim at the vitriolic rhetoric often heard from political leaders: “It is surprising to see statements of the lowest level made by the leaders. And we then lick our tongues and digest those statements, and then vomit them out and spread them.”

The poem evokes a sense of regret and introspection, particularly about the act of voting itself. Once a hopeful and deliberate choice, casting a ballot now feels like an urgent and reluctant duty, Kulkarni writes. When contacted, the actor said everything he had to say about Maharashtra’s politics had been expressed in the poem.

The poem struck a chord with many voters, who echoed Kulkarni’s sentiments. Social media users have lauded him for articulating the collective discontent and cynicism surrounding this election. As one voter remarked, “He has penned what we all feel in our hearts.”