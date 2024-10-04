‘We are in mission mode, taking Navi Mumbai to the next level’

Navi Mumbai: Originally conceived as a satellite city to decongest Mumbai, Navi Mumbai is fast emerging from the shadows. And it’s all happening now – a new state-of-the-art airport, a futuristic International Corporate Park, a new mini-city, world-class multi modal connectivity, mega-projects, mass housing for all, and more. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate a host of projects on October 5, Navi Mumbai is embracing the next stage of development. CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, is in mission mode, says its vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal, in an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times on Thursday. He shared details of ongoing projects, discussed those on the anvil, and addressed controversies and concerns raised by citizens. Excerpts:

For years, Navi Mumbai has been marketed using Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). With landing trials planned, will it be a reality by March 2025?

Vijay Singhal: There is excellent news for Navi Mumbai and Mumbai as we work on a war footing for NMIA. The 3,700m runway work is complete and the trial landing should happen anytime. 75% of the terminal building is ready. The airport should be operational for domestic operations in March 2025. International flights should start 5-6 months after that.

The state-of-the-art airport will have four terminals and two runways. It will cater to 90 million passengers annually, with parking facilities for 350 aircraft. It will be able to handle 2.6 million tonnes of cargo.

What about connectivity, which is crucial for an airport’s success?

VS: Multi-modal connectivity plans have been initiated to ensure a maximum 40 minutes travel time from South Mumbai. With the Atal Setu operational, and the Ulwe and Kharghar coastal road (KCR) being constructed, there will be connectivity with all metro lines in the MMR region. Pune will be within 1.15 hours’ reach. The presence of the creek will enable water transport, and cargo transportation from JNPT will also be smooth.

Mankhurd-Vashi metro connectivity, divided by a creek, has been in conflict for years over who will construct it.

VS: The Development Project Report for Mumbai airport to NMIA connectivity is almost complete. Earlier, the Mankhurd to NMIA connectivity was to be done by CIDCO, while beyond Mankhurd, MMRDA was to take it up. However, the state government will now take a decision on this. Since two-thirds of this area falls under CIDCO, we could get it. The mandate is expected soon.”

How have the coastal roads been planned?

VS: From the MTHL Chirle end, the ₹2,000-crore Ulwe Coastal Road (UCR) will take over. It should be ready by March 2026. KCR was stuck for 3-4 years as it was proposed at ground level; it will now be built on stilts. It should be ready in 36 months.

There are citizens’ objections to KCR and several environment-related issues concerning water bodies.

VS: Protecting the environment is our priority and we readily agreed to build KCR on stilts, despite a four-fold cost escalation. If residents still have concerns, we are open to discussion.

Will the International Corporate Park (ICP) in Kharghar be the new BKC?

VS: I can assure you that ICP will be even better! Spread across 375 acres, it will have corporate offices, amusement and internet facilities, convention centres, hospitals etc. Since planned development is possible in Navi Mumbai, we can look forward to a truly international experience in 5-6 years.

The appointment of highly paid consultants for various projects has raised questions. Isn’t CIDCO, with years of expertise, capable of handling them?

VS: Consultants are appointed considering the scale and complexity of the projects. They study, analyse and report on similar mega-projects abroad. Our people too have more than adequate knowledge and the consultants need their inputs. For mega-projects, I believe expert consultants help expand our vision and horizons, and also miminise mistakes.

There is a growing belief that CIDCO’s focus has shifted from providing affordable housing.

VS: Mass affordable housing remains our biggest focus. CIDCO was created as housing in Mumbai became unaffordable. The common man from various lower economic segments should be able to purchase homes here. Currently work on building 67,000 homes is underway, of which 25,000 will be fully ready by December; 6,000 are already ready. The 25,000 houses will be commissioned by the PM.

VIPs seem to be getting special treatment – prime locations and lower pricing.

VS: That’s not true. You are referring to the `Maha Nivas’ housing scheme for VIPs along Palm Beach Road. The government mandate is ‘housing for all’ and there was a demand for it. The pricing is based on the cost.

Is CIDCO serious about the NAINA township (also called ‘Third Mumbai’), which was planned a decade ago and is still mired in controversy?

VS: The dream is being fulfilled. We have allotted road work tenders of ₹2,550 crore to L&T. The foundation laying ceremony will be done by the PM. Tenders worth ₹5,000 crore are in the pipeline. We are in mission mode.

There is demand for monetary compensation and UDCPR implementation.

VS: NAINA is based on a public-private-partnership model, with 40% of developed land being given to people, mostly where they had their original land. Growth centres have been planned with reservation for mass housing, and wide and elevated roads. Companies will come here, there will be entertainment facilities, and townships coming up. It will take 4-6 years but the benefits will be huge. Those opposed to the plan must realise that land is more beneficial than money, which does not last.

There are concerns that 40% land will enable only vertical development, defeating the affordable housing concept.

VS: There is a difference in vertical development in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In NAINA, it will take even more time. All available FSI will be used. There is no avoiding it, of course, but it is good for the region. The cost of land will also increase and, due to this, PAPs will benefit.

PAPs complain about injustice by CIDCO with compensatory land and other demands still pending.

VS: CIDCO has always been very sensitive about PAPS. The 60-40 NAINA scheme is for their benefit. There is a lot of encroachment in NAINA and also Navi Mumbai. The recent GR for regularising garjepoti, need-based houses, will benefit both residential and commercial constructions in their regions for PAPs and even non-PAPs.

The leasehold-to-freehold land decision has also finally been taken.

VS: The state government is very positive about it and it should be implemented soon.

Finally, how do you respond to calls for a CIDCO-free Navi Mumbai?

VS: Let me paint you a picture – a new airport, mass housing, multi-modal connectivity, NAINA, ICP, 389 ha logistics park at JNPT, Kharghar Golf Course (the only such public golf course in MMR for the common man), Central Park, dams for adequate water supply, edu city, medi city and aero city on the anvil near the airport are all turning into a reality. CIDCO is taking development to the next level. Navi Mumbai definitely needs CIDCO!