Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Dec 26-28)

Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla (Play) Sona Mohapatra will perform at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on December 27. (Photo from X)

What: The highly acclaimed Marathi play looks at Shivaji Maharaj from the Dalit-Bahujan perspective, and critiques the appropriation of the Maratha king for politics. The story emphasises that Chhatrapati was a human king, a ruler of all and not an incarnation of any god. After touring across Maharashtra, the play is finally in Mumbai, giving the city’s viewers an opportunity to see the legendary ruler from a different perspective than portrayed by those in power.

When: Sunday; 4,30 pm

Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund

Entry: ₹300 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Christmas Photowalk

What: Photo journalist Mayank Soni leads a fun, photo walk from Mount Mary to Ranwar, Bandra, teaching participants how to frame the joyous Christmas vibe. The neighbourhood is decked with Christmas lights and decorations around the time, which makes for great photos. Irrespective of the camera you have, Soni will teach you how to see and capture great pictures, and tell you all about shutter speed, focus, exposure and more.

When: Sunday; 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm

Where: Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra

Entry: ₹925. Register on urbanaut.app

Candlelight: Christmas Classics at The Royal Opera House (Music concert)

What: It is Christmas, and what could be more enchanting than listening to lovely Christmas songs in candlelight? Sway and sing along to all the merry numbers, from It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas to Let It Snow and Silent night to Jingle Bell Rock.

When: Thursday; 5 pm and 7.30 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Entry: ₹2,199 onwards. Book on liveyourcity.com

Sona Mohapatra - The 24K Show (Music concert)

What: Popular playback singer Sona Mohapatra will celebrate folk music and mainstream hits at this year-end, power-packed concert. From new-age Sufi Qawwali Piya Se Naina to the high-octane Aigiri Nandini and Bekhauf Azad, and Jiya Lage Na, Mohapatra has lined up several songs for the performance, ending the year with a bang.

When: Saturday; 7.30 pm

Where: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC

Entry: From ₹1,400. Book on nmacc.com

The Geometry of Ash (art exhibition)

What: Anju Dodiya’s exhibition explores the themes of morality, reality and freedom through layered fabric, watercolour and charcoal paintings. Fragments of clothes sourced from small shops across the world makes one work. In another a stained napkin from a museum becomes the hero subject, and in the third, Dodiya expresses her anguish over the Gaza genocide. It’s a thought-provoking exhibition that will prompt you to reflect upon personal and global losses and its impact on the future.

When: Friday; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Entry is free