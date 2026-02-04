Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Feb 6-8)

Bombay High Court Museum (curated walk) The OGs of Bollywood party music, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, will perform live at this high-energy event. (Representative photo) What: Mumbai’s justice system has a history that goes back centuries. This High Court, however, was established in 1862. The premises also house a small museum, which displays the original certificates of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mohammed Ali Jinnah and other prominent lawyers who practised here. There are also charters by Queen Victoria and a courtroom replica from the early 20th century. Rajan Jayakar, the founding curator, leads a sparkling 90-minute tour that weaves the city’s history with that of the court. He’s as indefatigable as he is knowledgeable. When: February 7 (Saturday); 11am Where: Main High Court Building, ground floor (Room No. 17) Entry: To register (compulsory), check @local_bombay on Instagram. The walk is free Sand Mandala Creation What: There can’t be a more meditative and healing experience than this. The monks of the Gyudmed Tantric Monastery in Karnataka create a large, intricate mandala with sand granules, and you are invited to watch. The meticulous process requires them first to draw the complicated geometric pattern and then use a thin metal funnel called a chak-pur to colour it. What’s surprising is that the painstakingly created mandala is destroyed almost immediately after it’s complete. Can there be a better lesson in how to let go? When: February 6 to 8 (Friday-Sunday); 11.30am onwards Where: Himalayan Art Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Fort Entry: The museum entry fee is ₹200 Between Mother Tongues: Women’s Voices In Regional Literature (Talk) What: Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and Telugu author Volga (Popuri Lalita Kumari) discuss feminism as a practice. It is a great opportunity to listen to two amazing writers who place women at the centre of their work.

They will talk about the importance of breaking silences, speaking up, and how translated works carry feminist intent across languages. When: February 8 (Sunday); 7pm Where: David Sassoon Library, opposite the Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort Entry: Free. Register on kalaghodaassociation.com India Jazz Project (Music performance) What: The India Jazz Project, designed to bridge Indian and international jazz and blues, presents the Grammy-winning Malian band Tinariwen. It was formed by musicians of the Tuareg nomadic community in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Their music blends traditional Tuareg melodies with electric guitars and is often called desert blues. Their songs, in their language Tamasheq, are about exile, identity, resistance and life in the Sahara. The line-up also features Blue Temptation from Shillong, known for their deep-blues tradition of the Northeast, and Mod Cult, a modern jazz and alternative music band. When: February 7 (Saturday); 5pm Where: Royal Opera House, near Charni Road station Entry: ₹3,999 onwards. Book on district.in Raag-On Tour; Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Music performance) What: For Bollywood fans, this is a big night. The OGs of Bollywood party music, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, will perform live at this high-energy event. The set list includes Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But they’ll also perform some of their lesser-known work and get the crowd to sing along. Don’t be surprised if the venue turns into one big dance floor. When: February 8 (Sunday); 7pm Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla Entry: ₹3,999 onwards. Book on liveyourcity.com Kumar Sharma & Kathak Rockers (Dance performance) What: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival closes with a bang. Popular Kathak dancer and choreographer Kumar Sharma and his troupe present a high-energy performance blending Kathak with contemporary dance. A student of the Jaipur Gharana, Sharma’s group is known for its complex footwork and spins, with dancers sometimes reaching over 100 rotations. They have performed on Indian reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance India Dance, and have collaborated with A.R. Rahman for his shows. Here, they dance to contemporary music and Bollywood rhythms. When: February 8 (Sunday); 9pm Where: Oval Maidan, opposite Churchgate Station Entry: Free. Register on kalaghodaassociation.com Bonsai Blossoms (Workshop) What: The India Bonsai Friendship Society (IBFS) hosts a two-day international bonsai masterclass by experts from the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

