Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (March 20-22)

Symphony of Santoor (Music event) It’s not a solo recital but a full-scale symphony in which Rahul Sharma will be accompanied by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. (Jio Convention Centre)

Friday; 8pm

Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra

Ever seen a 100-stringed santoor? This unique instrument from Kashmir will be played by the acclaimed Rahul Sharma at this performance. It’s not a solo recital but a full-scale symphony in which Sharma will be accompanied by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, blending Indian classical melodies with orchestral notes. This should be exciting to witness

Entry ₹1,500 onwards on district.in

Hind 1957 (Theatre performance)

Saturday and Sunday; 5pm and 8pm

Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Directed by acclaimed Bollywood director Feroze Abbas Khan, Hind 1957 is a Hindi adaptation of American playwright August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Fences. Set in 1950s India, the play’s protagonist is Troy, a former athlete who works as a garbage collector. His story explores themes of unfulfilled dreams, generational family trauma and the internal walls people build to protect themselves from those they love. This one promises to be a blockbuster loaded with emotions on stage.

Entry fee is ₹500 at the Prithvi theatre box office

Simba Uproar 2026 (Street culture and music festival)

Sunday; 4 pm onwards

MMRDA Grounds, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex

This gig celebrates hip-hop, street art and streetstyle, all wrapped into one. The performance lineup includes hip-hop stars KR$NA, Sambata and Dhanji and their rocking music. The venue will also have street art installations, live graffiti sessions and stunt performances. Designed for the young, the evening promises an immersive experience of the city’s urban subculture.

Entry from ₹999 on BookMyShow

Colours of Swades: From Haripura to the Constitution (Art exhibition)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 6 pm

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Fort

The no-sale exhibition of celebrated artist Nandalal Bose features 70-plus works that were created for the Congress’s 1938 session at Haripura, Gujarat, under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. Inspired by folk traditions, ignored by Colonial art schools, these works depict the country’s overlooked rural life and how a political meeting was transformed into an art gallery. On display is also a copy of the Constitution, highlighting the 25-plus different paintings and illustrations that Bose and his students created for the book of law. These include landscapes and historical figures such as Gandhi, the Buddha, Akbar and others. What’s more, each work includes a QR code that lets viewers watch it in a short video format. Here is your chance to see a slice of Indian history, powered by AI.

Entry is free

Lores of haunted trees (Nature walk)

Sunday; 8.30am

Maharashtra Nature Park, Opposite Dharavi bus depot

Artist, designer and storyteller Abhishek Khan will tell forgotten, eerie stories about trees. In the past, these tales used fear to protect and guard spaces, and Das is retelling them to introduce city dwellers to the trees of the city. The 37-acre nature park in itself is a marvel of sorts. It is a restored landfill with over 300 plant species, including ancient banyan trees and other ficus, perfect for forest bathing and slowing down.

₹825 onwards. To register, log onto handjobsinc.com