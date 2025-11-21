Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Nov 21-23)

The Last Progressive: Krishen Khanna at 100 (art exhibition) Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Aarambh Mumbai’s dramedy comes right in time for the wedding season. (Incredible India website)

Until December 25; 10.30 am to 6 pm. Closed on Monday and National holidays

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Colaba The first-ever museum retrospective of India’s last surviving modernist. He turned 100 this July, and continues to work. Curated by his granddaughter Kajoli Khanna and Zehra Jumabhoy, the show features more than 100 of Khanna’s works, sourced from collections across the country including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), The Piramals, and the Khanna family. Many have seldom been seen in public. Some date as far back as the Partition. It includes his Christ series and the iconic bandwallahs.

Entry: Rs.20pp

Artcade Night (game night)

Saturday; 6pm to 7.30pm

Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Fort Abhishek Lamba, co-creator of the political strategy game SHASN: AZADI leads gallery-goers through an evening of games connected to the Odyssey of the Rupee exhibition. You play and learn about the history of Indian money. There are prices to win too.

₹590. Book on urbanaut.app

Sinatra after Sunset (Jazz evening)

Saturday; 6 to 7.30 pm

Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Byculla Catch the concluding event of the first edition of the Art Deco Alive! festival. Varun Narayan does renditions of Frank Sinatra’s standards. The evening aims to recreate America’s 1920s jazz scene, as well as Bombay of the 40s and the 50s. The fitting backdrop: The Ocean Drive to Marine Drive exhibition that connects the Art Deco vibe of Miami and Mumbai.

Museum entry ₹20pp

Ladies Sangeet (musical play)

Sunday; 5 pm and 8 pm

Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Aarambh Mumbai’s dramedy comes right in time for the wedding season. Purva Naresh directs a tale set at a North Indian wedding sangeet, and questions old traditions, the male gaze and gender politics. It’s a bitter pill served with a lot of laughter.

Rs.650, free seating. Book on prithvitheatre.org

A Million Sitas (contemporary dance)

Sunday; 5pm NCPA, Nariman Point

Anita Ratnam & Troupe explores the multiple identities and perspectives of characters in the Ramayana through a political lens. Ratnam fuses Indian classical dance styles and contemporary movements to portray the often-overlooked female characters, Mandodhari, Manthara, Surpanakha and Ahalya. The performance will be preceded by a talk on the subject by Radha Kumar, head of department of Ancient Indian History at St Xavier’s College.

From ₹200. Book on ncpamumbai.com

Mohan Sisters Live (concert)

Saturday; 7.30 pm

The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex Sisters Neeti, Shakti and Mukti Mohan perform songs and dances from Indian semi-classical to Bollywood, Latin, Jazz and Contemporary. Inspired by Indian Women Rising, a platform that supports women filmmakers and content creators, the sisters channel the many forms of the Indian goddess, as a nurturer, creator, and a force of change. Sing along. They welcome it. From ₹2,500. Book on nmacc.com