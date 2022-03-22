Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Who is Shridhar Patankar, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s relative under ED scanner
In the past, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had raised questions about Patankar’s investments and businesses.
According to Sena sources, Patankar is involved in the real estate business. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Despite best attempts to stay out of the limelight, Shridhar Madhav Patankar is in the news after his immovable properties were provisionally attached by the enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Patankar is the brother-in-law of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier too allegations were made against Patankar, the younger brother of Rashmi Thackeray, by political opponents of Sena. In the past, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had raised questions about Patankar’s investments and businesses.

According to Sena sources, Patankar is involved in the real estate business. Besides Shridhar, Rashmi also has a sister.

Despite being the family members of one of the most influential political families in the state, the Patankars have maintained a low profile. Madhav Patankar, Rashmi and Shridhar’s father ran a family business of chemical production. Madhav Patankar passed away in June 2020.

Patankars, who originally hailed from Dombivli in Thane district, now reside close to Matoshree, the personal residence of the Thackerays in Kalanagar at Bandra east.

“Patankar family does not directly interfere in politics. Most family members of Rashmi have never come into the public eye. He (Shridhar Patankar) owns businesses and in real estate, but none are illegal. The action against him is merely an attempt to target Uddhav ji and his family,” said a senior party functionary.

Patankar’s nephew and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray declined to comment on the action by the federal agency. “I was in the state legislature the entire day. It would be appropriate to comment only after I have some information regarding it,” he told reporters.

