Who is Shridhar Patankar, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s relative under ED scanner
Despite best attempts to stay out of the limelight, Shridhar Madhav Patankar is in the news after his immovable properties were provisionally attached by the enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Patankar is the brother-in-law of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Earlier too allegations were made against Patankar, the younger brother of Rashmi Thackeray, by political opponents of Sena. In the past, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had raised questions about Patankar’s investments and businesses.
According to Sena sources, Patankar is involved in the real estate business. Besides Shridhar, Rashmi also has a sister.
Despite being the family members of one of the most influential political families in the state, the Patankars have maintained a low profile. Madhav Patankar, Rashmi and Shridhar’s father ran a family business of chemical production. Madhav Patankar passed away in June 2020.
Patankars, who originally hailed from Dombivli in Thane district, now reside close to Matoshree, the personal residence of the Thackerays in Kalanagar at Bandra east.
“Patankar family does not directly interfere in politics. Most family members of Rashmi have never come into the public eye. He (Shridhar Patankar) owns businesses and in real estate, but none are illegal. The action against him is merely an attempt to target Uddhav ji and his family,” said a senior party functionary.
Patankar’s nephew and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray declined to comment on the action by the federal agency. “I was in the state legislature the entire day. It would be appropriate to comment only after I have some information regarding it,” he told reporters.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics