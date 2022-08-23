‘Why seek votes in Balasaheb’s name, has Modi wave abated?’: Sena asks Fadnavis
The Shiv Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana reacted sharply to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s appeal to vote for the BJP to uphold the ideals of late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray
Reacting to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s appeal to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to uphold the ideals of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, the Sena on Tuesday said that the party is a votary of Hindutva but not a “slave” of the BJP.
“Fadnavis and other leaders have held Balasaheb’s dream close to their heart. But these people did not remember Balasaheb when they snapped their alliance with the Shiv Sena in 2014. They did not even remember Balasaheb when going back on their promise to give the Shiv Sena the chief minister’s position in 2019... the only truth is that they want to break the unity of the Marathi manoos in Mumbai and that is why they want to wound the Shiv Sena,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.
The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as the editor and Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut as the executive editor.
It added that the fulfillment of Thackeray senior’s dream will be to trounce the Shiv Sena rebels led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP.
“... why are you asking for votes in Balasaheb’s name? Has your era of Modi, (and) the Modi wave abated? These people want to defeat the Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and are using Balasaheb’s name to defeat the Shiv Sena. They want to make a BJP nominee, who has found favour with the powers that be in Delhi, the mayor of Mumbai and the Shinde camp agrees with this,” said the editorial.
The Shiv Sena charged that the BJP and the Shinde camp had decided to divide Mumbai and Thane between themselves. “Again, treachery is on while taking the name of Balasaheb,” the editorial said.
“We are pro-Hindutva. We are not the slaves of the BJP. We are the honest servants of the BJP, not the servants of (the BJP leadership in) Delhi,” it warned.
Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi's wife after pushing Noorunissa's in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested. According to the Government Railway Police, a painter by profession, Mehdi Hasan Ansari, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.
On Madras HC advice, Tamil Nadu govt issues glossary for addressing LGBTQA
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year.
UP’s Mid-Day Meal authority to conduct survey on ‘anomalies’ in transfer of funds to parents
LUCKNOW The mid-day meal authority of Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey following reports of discrepancies in transfer of cash to the bank account of parents of primary and upper primary school students in lieu of mid-day meals during Covid-19 pandemic when educational institutions were closed. There are more than 1.8 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools in UP. Hence Director (mid-day meal) Vijay Kiran Anand ordered a survey to find out the irregularities.
Delhi excise policy: ED registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia
In yet another setback for the AAP government in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.
Rakesh Tikait is a second rate person, says Union minister Mishra
LAKHIMPUR KHERI/MEERUT Union minister of state for home, Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', whose son is behind bars for allegedly mowing down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, was caught in a fresh controversy when a video of his purported speech to supporters went viral on Monday evening. The union minister was also purportedly seen making some remarks against a section of media and farmer-protesters in general. BKU-Tikait national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also emphasised that Mishra should tender his resignation.
