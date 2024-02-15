Why BVoc graduates from TISS are jobless

Mumbai: Around 5000 students who graduated with Bachelor of Vocational Education (BVoc) in Medical Imaging Technology from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) face unemployment as the course is not recognized by Maharashtra Paramedical Council (MPC). The students have to be registered with MPC to secure jobs, especially with government undertakings. Campus of TISS Deonar, Mumbai Pic: Kedar Bhat

The three-year degree course was started in 2019 and the first batch of graduates emerged in 2022. Over the last two years while many have found employment with private imaging centres, not strict about government procedure, those seeking employment in government hospitals have faced a roadblock.

A student from Uttarakhand has spent one-and-a-half months in Mumbai to procure a no objection certificate (NOC) from MPC without any success. She is now headed back home dejected. She applied for the course after finishing school in Delhi, seeing an advertisement. “I was looking for career opportunities when I saw an advertisement about TISS offering the degree course, which was approved by the University Grant Commission,” she said without revealing her name. She graduated in 2022.

“Before admission, when we asked the office bearer at the institute about the MPC registration, he assured us that it was under process and that we would get it before completing our degree. However, when I followed-up on the matter after graduation, I was told to wait for some more time,” she said.

She managed to secure a job at a private radiology centre at Dehradun. But a few months ago, the Uttarakhand government released guidelines for employees working in imaging centres that mandated every employee have a certification from the paramedical council.

“When I approached Uttarakhand Paramedical Council, they asked me to submit an NOC from MPC. When I contacted MPC, they informed me that TISS is not registered with them. To get my registration, I came to Mumbai on January 8 since the Uttarakhand government gave us one month to continue our job. But now I have lost my job,” she said.

She said there are thousands of students who are facing the same problem, “but they are not ready to come forward as they are working in various private firms”. The few other students HT spoke to shared similar plights, unwilling to discuss more for fear of it impacting their careers.

Professor Madhushree Sekhar, director, School of Vocational education, TISS assured that approval “from MPC for our paramedical courses is under process”. She said the institute has secured approvals from the paramedical councils of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and some other states. “Some of our students from the same courses are posted in UK, Taiwan and European countries. This registration is required for government jobs, which we are trying to get,” said Sekhar.

She further said, after discussion with MPC, the institute is planning to provide additional diploma certificate to the students to secure registration. “This issue is under discussion; we will definitely provide a solution to students,” Sekhar added.