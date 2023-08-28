Nalasopara murder: Wife, lover were forced to confess to killing man: Police

Mumbai: An investigation into the murder of 55-year-old Rizwan Ali has revealed that his wife Mansura, 35, and her boyfriend Ganesh Patil, 40 – arrested on Friday – confessed to the crime because the victim’s family came to know about their alleged affair and pressured them to do so, police officials said on Sunday. They added that Ali’s friend Jitendra Shinde, 45, allegedly committed the crime and was arrested on Saturday. According to the police, after scanning the CCTV footage, they found that at the time of the murder, Mansura and Patil were at Jivdani Temple in Virar East along with her kids, however, Ali was spending a picnic with his friends at Kalamb Beach in Nalasopara. (HT PHOTO)

“After Ali died, his relatives reached his house and learnt about Mansura’s affair with Patil. Mansura worked in Patil’s ration shop. The family also found some objectionable photos of the couple in her mobile phone and assumed that the couple had conspired to kill Ali,” an officer from Pelhar police station said. He added that the victim’s family pressured the couple to confess to the crime, and hence, Mansura and Patil did the same.

According to the police, after scanning the CCTV footage, they found that at the time of the murder, Mansura and Patil were at Jivdani Temple in Virar East along with her kids, however, Ali was spending a picnic with his friends at Kalamb Beach in Nalasopara.

“After registering a case of murder on Friday, we arrested Mansura and Patil after she confessed to the crime. However, we could not find any other details of the murder as she was not able to say when and where Ali was killed,” the officer said.

Apart from arresting the couple, the police also booked six others who were Patil’s friends.

Vasant Chandrakant Labde, police inspector, Pelhar police station, said that on August 21, Ali had gone to Kalamb Beach along with his friends, including Shinde. “The group had played kabaddi matches and swam in the sea. In the evening, when they were returning, Ali and Jitendra got into an argument about the kabaddi match. The argument turned ugly, after which Shinde beat up Ali and pushed him in a drain, due to which Ali suffered head injuries and fell unconscious,” he said.

Ali’s friends then took Ali to his house and told Mansura to admit him, Labde said, adding, “Shinde, a tailor by profession, told Mansura that Ali was drowning and was rescued by them. Jitendra also agreed to pay for his medical treatment if Mansura told the police that Ali, a resident of Dhaniv Baug in Nalasopara, had been a victim of an accident.”

Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead upon arrival.

