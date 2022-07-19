Wife, partner arrested for killing man in Sakinaka
Mumbai A 22-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body under the bed of their rented house at Sakinaka in Andheri east.
Rubina Khan was arrested from a rented one room in Kopar where she was hiding after killing her husband Naseem Khan. Khan’s 23-year-old nephew, Saif Khan was also arrested for helping Rubina with the murder.
Police claimed that the woman said that he hit Khan with a steel piggy bank and then smothering him with a pillow with the help of Saif, her boyfriend, to escape from the purported domestic abuse she had been facing for years.
Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy said, on Monday afternoon, residents of Sarwar Chawl, Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka informed them about a foul smell from a one-plus-one structure, where the couple stayed since July 12.
Upon opening the door, they found Khan’s body under the bed. While the body was sent for postmortem, a manhunt was launched in search of Rubina after Khan’s father alleged that she had killed him.
The police requested for the call data records of the common mobile phone which was used by Khan and Rubina. Officers said that after getting the frequently called numbers at night, they found Saif’s number.
The police then asked Khan’s relatives to call Saif at the spot to help with the last rites since he was seen in the locality on Monday morning. When Saif arrived, the police noticed defence marks on his neck and questioned him over the same. Then, he confessed to killing Khan along with Rubina.
API Dheeraj Gavare from Sakinaka police station said the couple got married in 2017 and since then used to fight frequently. On the night of June 13, Khan and Rubina had a fight after which Khan had confiscated her mobile phone suspecting she had an affair. After Khan fell asleep, Rubina hit him on his head with a steel piggy bank to make him unconscious, while she ran away with Saif.
“Rubina told us that when Khan did not lose consciousness, she panicked and called Saif home. Khan had by then got up and started hitting Rubina, when Saif entered their house and overpowered Khan. Rubina and Saif then smothered him with a pillow together and fled,” said Gavare.
-
63-year-old operated for rare removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery in Pune
The department of respiratory medicine at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences, Pune have performed a successful life-saving intervention on a 63-year-old veteran patient involving removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery. The patient, according to authorities had multiple co-morbidities. The veteran was diagnosed with lung cancer involving left main airway few months back coupled with many other comorbidities.
-
Kiran Bedi advises ‘drones, cameras for patrolling’ after cop killed | Listen
In an audio post shared on Twitter (which tagged both prime minister Narendra Modi's office and home minister Amit Shah) a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and, Kiran Bedi former top police officer said security forces 'must use technology most appropriately', to safeguard bright young officers. "Today we have a very good computer system which provides information on names of (criminals)... who is on bail and is active (and) if they are on bail their bails get cancelle... security forfeited."
-
Check-in using face recognition technology at Bengaluru airport from August
The ministry of civil aviation will begin using facial recognition technology at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports starting August 15 as part of its Digi Yatra project, the consultative committee meeting of the ministry decided Monday. The technology being used at airports will recognise facial features to establish the passenger's identity which will be linked to their boarding pass.
-
On Nuh murder, Cong's demands to Haryana govt: ‘Judicial probe, ₹5 cr for kin’
The Congress on Tuesday came out with a list of three demands for the Haryana government over the mowing down of a senior police officer by the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district. The amount announced by Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar stood at Rs 1 crore. DSP Surender Singh's had two children, his young brother told media.
-
Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi
Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas. The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics