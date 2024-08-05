‘Will move Lokayukta if road contracts are awarded at above estimate rates’

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has threatened to move the Lokayukta if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awards contracts for concretising roads in south Mumbai above estimated rates. In a letter sent to the BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Narwekar said such instances would be perceived as corruption by citizens ahead of the assembly polls scheduled later this year. HT Image

Narwekar, in his letter, claimed that M/s NCC Ltd, which emerged as the lowest bidder after the civic body reinvited tenders for concretising roads in south Mumbai, had quoted a price that was 9% higher than the estimated cost of ₹1,600 crore.

“It is learnt that after my letter, the civic body initiated negotiations with the contractor to reduce the rates. The contractor seems to have refused to accept the contract at par with the estimate,” said Narwekar.

The former corporator requested the BMC to reinitiate negotiations with NCC Ltd to further reduce the rates and to “ensure that there is no additional bonanza for the contractor”.

“All other cement concrete road contracts across the city were awarded at par with estimates, without any above-estimate costs. If the south Mumbai contract is issued at rates higher than the estimate, citizens may perceive it as corruption ahead of polls,” he stated in the letter.

He further said that if the BMC went ahead and awarded contracts for road concretisation at higher than estimated rates, he would be compelled to approach the Lokayukta to seek justice for the citizens of south Mumbai.

Iterating that south Mumbai residents had been enduring difficulties for over one and half years due to lack of road concretisation, he stated, “I urge the civic body not to test their patience further.”

Gagrani, when contacted, said the letter has been received. “But the bid is still not finalised,” he said.