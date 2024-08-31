Will Sujata Saunik benefit from Modi extolling top women bureaucrats?

MUMBAI After laying the foundation stone of the Vadhvan port on Friday, at a rally in Palghar prime minister Narendra Modi touched on how women bureaucrats were helming top jobs in Maharashtra and setting benchmarks in empowerment of the gender. The PM’s affirmation could turn the tide for Sujata Saunik, the state first woman chief secretary, who in just two months since her appointment finds herself in the middle of a gambit set to ease her out of her present position. When Saunik, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1987 batch was appointed CS of the state government -- the top administrative post -- on June 30, the ruling alliance itself took credit for her appointment.

“Women in many important posts are doing a spectacular job. For the first time, a woman chief secretary (CS) -- Sujata Saunik -- is guiding the state. In a first, the police department is led by DGP Rashmi Shukla, the forest force is helmed by Shomita Biswas and the state’s law and judiciary department’s head is Suvarna Kewale,” said Modi.

Modi’s stance may lead the state government to rethink its move to “convince” Saunik to assume the post of state election commissioner (SEC) which falls vacant soon. Speculations are rife in Mantralaya that a seasoned bureaucrat is eyeing Saunik’s present post, backed by a prominent personality from the real estate lobby.

However, in two months, Saunik is being persuaded to take the post of SEC, soon after the incumbent UPS Madan retires. According to sources, a month ago, a senior bureaucrat met Saunik bearing a message from a private functionary appointed on a government body to take voluntary retirement and opt for the election commissioner’s position. If she does falls in, she will have a five-year tenure; but if she declines, her tenure as chief secretary will stretch a year.

There are at least seven IAS officers who have applied for the commissioner’s post. The State Election Commission holds elections to local bodies, such as municipal corporations and zilla parishads.

It is believed, while the negotiations were on, the top brass in RSS was briefed on the larger impact of Saunik, a Dalit, being pushed to take VRS. Alongside, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had alerted the central leadership about the development. Both Fadnavis and his colleague Ajit Pawar, are opposed to Saunik being shifted.

A woman IAS officer said: “How would it look – on one hand, the CM has brought the Ladki Bahin scheme to support underprivileged women, while a lady officer is being unceremoniously shunted.”

Not wanting to let opportunity by, Opposition leaders criticised the move. In a social media post, Shiv Sena (UBT) Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray wrote: “Madan ji will retire on September 4 and there is a lot of pressure from the BJP-mindhe sarkar on chief secretary Sujata Saunik to voluntarily step down and head the election commission. Why?” He added, “She didn’t come there only because she is a woman but has put in decades of service and hard work to reach the position, and will retire on June 30, 2025.”

Earlier, Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant had demanded an explanation from the state government whether a developer close to chief minister Shinde had been intervening in the matter.

Modi’s remarks may also bolster the spirits of several bureaucrats who are displeased by the way top functionaries of the ruling alliance are taking decisions, ignoring them. For example, the finance department’s pushbacks on various government proposals involving the state’s fiscal discipline were thwarted.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) of Agriculture V Radha clashed with Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde over purchase of fertilisers at the end of the kharif season, while ACS of health Milind Mhaiskar had differences with the government over purchase of emergency response medical vehicles. Sources in the government also said, in a recent cabinet meeting ACS (planning) Rajgopal Devara had pointed out how the Ladki Bahin scheme would drain the state’s finances and there will be nothing left in the coffers to pay salaries of officers.