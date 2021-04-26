IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Will transport oxygen and Covid medicines for free: Association
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Will transport oxygen and Covid medicines for free: Association

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a transporters body, will be providing free transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities for medical oxygen cylinders along with medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 12:36 AM IST

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a transporters body, will be providing free transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities for medical oxygen cylinders along with medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients.

The free transportation facilities began in Mumbai and Nashik on Sunday and will be provided pan-India.

The AIMTC has also released two contact numbers — 9711498337 and 9820022547 — wherein people can contact them for free movement of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

“Our members are extending assistance to the people of the country to deal with the pandemic by providing a network of warehousing facilities for medicines and essential commodities as well as providing trucks for the supply of oxygen cylinders and Covid-19 relief materials. We will offer all possible assistance in terms of logistics support —transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities pan-India, free of cost,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, AIMTC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP