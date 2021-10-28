Win some, lose some: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi on Bombay HC bail to Aryan Khan

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi said his arguments leading to the Bombay high court finally granting bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case was a regular matter while expressing happiness over the day’s developments.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the senior advocate said, “They (Aryan and his co-accused in the case Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha) will come out of jail after the order is released from the court. For me, it is a regular case -- to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail.”

The high court granted bail to the starkid, currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him and others late on October 2 night, after hearing arguments for three days.

Aryan was arrested along with the others following a raid by the federal agency on a Goa-bound ship off Mumbai’s coast earlier this month. The trio had moved the high court last week after the special NDPS Act court rejected their bail applications.

Rohatgi said, “The detailed order will be given tomorrow (Friday). Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.”

Rohatgi had joined a battery of top lawyers of the country, including Satish Manshinde, on Tuesday to argue on behalf of the Bollywood star’s son seeking bail in the case. The superstar had also roped in the law firm, Karanjawala & Company, senior partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur, to argue for his son. Besides eminent legal eyes like Anandini Fernandes along with Rustom Mulla, a partner at Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla, joined the case.

Earlier in the day, Rohatgi, while making his final submissions in the case, said Aryan knew nobody on the ship except for Arbaaz and Achit Kumar. Kumar, the NCB has said, was arrested based on the star-son’s statement.