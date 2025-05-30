With 1,64,875 crore in FY 24-25, Maha nets highest FDI flow in 10 years

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has broken its record of the last 10 years in the foreign direct investment (FDI) flow in the fiscal year of 2024-25 by attracting ₹1,64,875 crore, 32% higher compared to the previous year’s ₹1,25,101 crore. It also accounted for 40% of the total FDI inflow in the country in the last fiscal. Nagpur, May 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the gathering during the 'Bhoomipujan' of 'Swasti Niwas', at National Cancer Institute, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo) (CMO Maharashtra - X)

The figures were released on Thursday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which comes under the ministry of commerce and industry.

The fact sheet on FDI by DPIIT also stated that between October 2019 and March 2025, Maharashtra attracted a total ₹6,97,304 crore as FDI inflow, which is the highest among top 10 states. The other two states at the top are Karnataka and Gujarat which received an inflow of ₹4,45,513 crore and ₹3,47,572 crore respectively. Uttar Pradesh ranked the lowest with a total of ₹16,316 crore in the period between October 2019 and March 2025.

“I am very happy to say that the figures for the last quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (January to March 2025) have also been released and now Maharashtra has attracted foreign direct investment worth ₹1,64,875 crore in the entire year,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

He added: “In the last quarter, FDI worth ₹25,441 crore has come to Maharashtra. For Maharashtra, this year has been a record setting year in the last 10 years. Of course, we broke this record in the first nine months itself. I heartily congratulate the people of Maharashtra.”