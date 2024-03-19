With 22-16-10, MVA close to resolving seat-sharing pact

Tussle ensues between Sena (UBT) and Congress over 2 seats in Mumbai and districts MVA finalises 42 LS seats, talks with VBA still in limbo

MUMBAI Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is close to finalising the seat-sharing pact between its three alliance partners. On Monday evening party leaders involved in the negotiations revealed that Shiv Sena (UBT) would field its candidates from 22 seats, Congress from 16 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) would contest 10 seats. (See map.)

While the three parties have broadly agreed on the formula, there are a few seats in the city – Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central -- on which there is a tug-of-war between Sena (UBT) and Congress. There is strife between the parties over an equal number of seats in the districts as well. Hence, the talks will resume for another round. Insiders said Thackeray may be willing to concede only Mumbai South Central.

For now, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has the highest number of seats, followed by Congress and NCP (SCP).

“We are not ready to take less than 18 seats. The problem is about the quality of seats on offer – such as, if it has been decided to give allies only those seats which they are in a position to win, then why are we bring asked to take seats such as Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central,” said a senior Congress functionary.

The parties are also struggling to iron out differences over Sangli and Kolhapur constituencies. Sangli has been a traditional Congress bastion, but Sena (UBT) is resolute on the seat for which it recently inducted a popular wrestler Chandrahar Patil. The party is eyeing Kolhapur as well despite the MVA convincing Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a 12th-generation descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to contest the polls as a Congress candidate recently.

“Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest elections on the Sangli seat; it has declared its candidate in the name of Chandrahar Patil,” stressed Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Raut made the statement shortly after former minister and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam said the constituency should remain with the party, as it has been the norm since independence. “The soil of Sangli has given farsighted and inspiring leadership to the country and Maharashtra, instilled with Congress ideology. Hence, in a district where people have faith in the ideology of the Congress, this constituency should remain with the party,” Kadam said.

Meanwhile, as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, who was being urged to join the opposition alliance, was not content with the four seats including Akola on offer, MVA decided to go without him. “He has submitted a list of 16 candidates from 16 seats. It is not possible for us to share so many seats with the VBA. We have already offered him four seats, if he is not content, we are ready to move forward without Ambedkar,” said a senior NCP leader, wishing anonymity.