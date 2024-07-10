With More by his side, Thackeray aims for 5 seats from Pune in assembly polls

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More, who had cut his teeth in politics in the undivided Shiv Sena, formally joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday at Matoshree. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who welcomed him, urged him and his workers to ensure that at least five legislators are elected from Pune in forthcoming assembly elections. He also announced that he would visit Pune soon. Mumbai, India. July 09, 2024: MNS leader Vasant More from Pune joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree in Bandra, Mumbai. July 09, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

More had met Thackeray in Mumbai last week and expressed his wish to return to the party. He had left the undivided Shiv Sena when Raj Thackeray formed the MNS, but had quit the MNS prior to the Lok Sabha elections this year and contested from Pune as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate. He wants to work in Khadakwasla and Hadapsar areas and contest the assembly elections.

More joined Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of MP Sanjay Raut and MLC Sachin Ahir. Welcoming him, Thackeray said he would soon visit Pune soon to meet party workers from Khadakwasla and nearby areas. “In the past, the party had five MLAs from Pune. Now, as More has joined the party, we all should work to regain the past glory and elect at least five MLAs from Pune,” he said. Without naming MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that since More had worked in other parties, he knew how much respect workers were given there.

Addressing reporters after joining Shiv Sena (UBT), More said he had started his political career as a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh in Katraj in 1992 and was now returning to the party. “I would like to assure party chief Uddhav Thackeray that in the municipal corporation elections in Pune, we will win over 25 seats,” he said.