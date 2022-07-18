Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ).
The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city. It is the largest of these lots, with a base rate of ₹1.36 lakh per sqm and a reserve price of ₹343.46 crore. The plot has a base floor space index of 1.5.
Speaking to HT, Priya Ratambe, spokesperson, CIDCO, said, “There is no provision in any iteration of the CRZ law which prevents us from auctioning plots where CRZ rules are applicable. When we raise tenders for the auction, the document specifies very clearly that the builder will have to seek the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority’s permission before they can proceed with construction. We are a planning body responsible for the development, not a regulatory authority.”
The plot measuring 25,138.86 sqm overlooks the Arabian Sea and around 30% of its plot falls under CRZ-I classification, which refers to ecologically sensitive areas in the intertidal region. On paper, this includes national parks/marine parks, sanctuaries, reserve forests, wildlife habitats, mangroves, and coral reefs.
The remaining plot falls under CRZ-II, referring to areas that have already been developed up to the shoreline of the coast, and where building restrictions have recently been lifted under the provisions of CRZ Notification, 2019.
Rajesh Prajapati, a real estate developer and spokesperson for the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) (which is a member of India’s apex realtor body, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, or CREDAI) said that this stance of CIDCO’s will jeopardise not only developers but also property buyers, as evidenced by the dozens of real estate projects in and around Navi Mumbai which still does not have occupation certificates (OC) from their respective local authorities, i.e. NMMC or CIDCO.
“Based on our assessment, there are 94 real estate projects in Navi Mumbai’s Dronagiri node alone which have not received occupation certificates from CIDCO because they do not comply with CRZ rules, due to which the MCZMA has not cleared the project. They were sanctioned and given commencement certificates by CIDCO, so they are legitimate developments, but they have been unable to obtain the MCZMA’s nod because they are in CRZ areas which were non-developable at the time that construction started. This leaves the builders and the buyers high and dry,” Prajapati said.
Recently, the MCZMA rejected CRZ permission for a plot located at Sector 53 in Dronagiri during a meeting held on June 15. As per the minutes of the meeting, about 90% of the plot and the proposed building fall under CRZ-1A, indicating that it is within 50 metres of a mangrove area. Hence the proposal was rejected as per the Bombay High Court judgment of September 18, 2018, which calls for the protection of mangroves in the state.
“Common sense dictates that these plots are ecologically sensitive and should not be floated for auctions,” said Navi Mumbai-based environmentalist BN Kumar.
An official with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), seeking anonymity, said this issue is not a new one. “Starting from 2016, the NMMC has several times officially sought post-facto clearance for many such buildings from the MCZMA and has also requested CIDCO to comply with CRZ rules when allotting plots to developers. These plots should not be floated,” the official said.
Narendra Toke, chairperson, MCZMA, did not respond to requests for comment. A member of the Authority, seeking anonymity, said, “We will consider the proposals when they are submitted to us for clearances. We will uphold all the applicable CRZ rules.”
-
Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
-
Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
-
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
-
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. A resident of Dombivli, 55, Richa Vyapari, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
-
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics