NAVI MUMBAI: A 29-year-old woman and her 26-year-old accomplice have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth over ₹23 lakh from her boyfriend’s house in Alibaug. The duo was apprehended within 12 hours of the theft, and the entire stolen property has been recovered, the police said. Woman, aide held for ₹23-lakh theft from boyfriend’s home in Alibaug

The police have identified the accused as Rani Vinayak Chavan and Pawan Kumar Jaiswal. They were intercepted in Turbhe while allegedly attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the complainant, who resides in a rented room in Navin Dehen village near Alibaug was asleep between 1.30 am and 6 am on April 13, when the theft took lace. Chavan, who was in a live-in relationship with the complainant, allegedly stole 182 grams of gold jewellery, ₹4 lakh in cash, and three mobile phones worth ₹85,000, taking the total value of stolen items to ₹23.05 lakh. She then allegedly locked the complainant inside the room before fleeing.

Subsequently, a case was registered later that day under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following the complaint, police launched a search operation and with the help of technical surveillance and inputs from informants, the duo was traced and nabbed in Turbhe.

“Jaiswal had actively assisted Chavan in the crime. They sold the stolen items before we could arrest them. On Monday, we successfully recovered all the items, including gold jewellery, cash and mobile phones,” said a police officer.