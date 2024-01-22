close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman arrested for allegedly plotting murder of doctor and blackmail

Woman arrested for allegedly plotting murder of doctor and blackmail

ByN K Gupta
Jan 22, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police arrested a 47-year-old woman, Neha Jadhav alias Jyotsna Amol Pagare, from Thane on Sunday. Jadhav is accused of planning a contract killing of a Nashik-based doctor and demanding ₹50 lakh for extortion

Bhiwandi: The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police arrested a 47-year-old woman, Neha Jadhav alias Jyotsna Amol Pagare, from Thane on Sunday. Jadhav is accused of planning a contract killing of a Nashik-based doctor and demanding 50 lakh for extortion.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector of the Anti-Extortion Cell, said, “We received specific information from an informer that one woman was looking for a contract killer to kill a Nashik-based doctor. Following this, we arranged two conmen and they contacted her. She confessed that she wanted to kill him. Therefore, she provided a photo of the doctor, the address, and the poison injection and contract of 3 lakh.”

After Jadhav made the payment through online transactions, the police, utilising technical intelligence, collected evidence against her. During the investigation, Jadhav disclosed that she and Dr Kiran Bendale had been friends for four years, initially due to her supplying medical equipment to his clinic. Subsequently, she allegedly blackmailed him, demanding 50 lakh and threatening harm if he didn’t comply.

A case has been registered under section 115 (Abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life if offence not committed) of the Indian Penal Code at Kapurbawdi police station. Jadhav was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody until January 24. The police noted that she appears to have a pattern of such actions, though no other cases have been registered against her.

