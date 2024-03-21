Woman booked for assaulting security personnel at airport

A 28-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar was booked on Tuesday evening after she allegedly assaulted a few security personnel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and tried to leave the security hold without clearance. HT Image

According to the Sahar police, the accused, identified as Rituparna Sahu, was supposed to take a flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar around 6 pm. She was at the frisking booth in the security hold around 3 pm and while passing through the metal detector, it beeped after which she was asked to remove her shoes.

“Instead of cooperating with women officers of the Central Industrial Security Forces, she created a ruckus and insisted on being let through without further checks. Despite the security personnel explaining that they were just doing their duty to ensure the safety of all fliers, she tried to push them and go past the holding area,” a police officer said, quoting one of the security personnel present at the spot.

At this point, one of the officers physically blocked the woman from passing through. The accused then started hitting the woman officer. Even as more security officers came to rein in the woman, she started abusing them. After some physical struggle, the officers were able to get the situation under control and detained the accused.

“The security personnel informed us of the situation. After taking down the statements of all officers concerned, we booked the accused under section 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging their service), 353 (assault or use of force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” the police officer said.

He also said the police are now going through the CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events before taking any further action against the woman.