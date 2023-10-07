Woman booked for conspiring with baba to kill husband, grab property

Navi Mumbai A 35-year-old woman and a ‘baba’ from Akola have been booked under the Anti-Black Magic Act after her husband accused them of conspiring to kill him with an intention to usurp his property. He has also alleged that she planned to marry her boyfriend, who was her daughter’s hockey coach. HT Image

A case was registered by the Rabale police against Yogita Tayde and a baba identified as Ganeshpuri Maharaj from Akola based on a complaint filed by Nitin Tayde, 39.

Nitin works at construction sites and Yogita runs a beauty parlour from their home in Ghansoli, where they live with their 14-year-old daughter.

According to Nitin, when his wife would go to pick up and drop their daughter to her school in Vashi, she struck a friendship with her hockey coach.

“From the beginning of the year, the husband felt that his wife was ignoring him and was not ready to have any physical relationship with him. Due to his growing suspicion, he fit an audio recorder in various rooms. That is when he found out about her talking to a baba over the phone,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Kote from Rabale police station.

He allegedly heard her telling the baba that she wanted to get rid of her husband and marry the hockey coach. Through the conversations, he learnt that she was mixing something in his food to make him ill. Upon learning that she had made a plan to meet the baba in August, he arranged for a relative to follow her. The relative found that she had provided the baba with the photographs of all her family members to eliminate them. She had also told the baba that the coach had been avoiding her and wanted him to return to her. Baba assured her of results if she followed his instructions of feeding a black powder to her husband and in-laws. One day, the entire family fell ill, he alleged. Even though he tried to avoid eating anything offered by her, she managed to feed him the powder in some way, alleged the husband in the complaint. Nitin also planned to move out with his parents and daughter, but his wife did not allow that and this would lead to fights, he said in his complaint. Nitin approached Rabale police on Thursday and registered a complaint and a case was registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

“We have served the woman a notice and will record her statement soon. Prima facie, it seems that the hockey teacher had started avoiding her and was not aware of any of her plans,” Kote said.

