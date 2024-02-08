Woman delivers baby in running train

Navi Mumbai: In a remarkable display of compassion, passengers on a Uran local train rallied together to assist Zakia Syed, 25, in delivering a baby girl during the journey from Uran to Nerul. The incident occurred between Bamandongri and Seawoods at around 8:20 am on Tuesday. HT Image

Zakia, accompanied by her husband and 4-year-old child, was en route to Meenatai Thackeray Civic Hospital in Nerul for delivery. Despite labour pains, Zakia was moving about near the train door, unaware to others that she was in labour. Nikita Shevekar, 36, who takes the train daily to drop her two kids to a school in Seawoods, was among the first to rush to help the woman. Said Shevekar, who works in the administration department of a private firm in Uran, “Soon after the train left Bamandongri station, the men who were standing near the door saw water flowing from under the woman and asked women in the compartment to come help as they thought she was bleeding.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to Shevekar, only two married women and about four college girls were in the compartment. When they rushed to help, they found that the woman in a maxi dress had gone into labor and unexpectedly delivered the baby while still holding the umbilical cord.

Shevekar explained that the woman was seated on the floor near the door, with a girl assisting her, and a few men standing by to shield her from the cold wind from the creek area.

She continued, saying that initially, they were concerned because the baby was quiet. But when she started crying, it was a huge relief as they realized everything was normal. Not knowing how to cut the cord, she decided not to take any risks and didn’t move the mother and child.

Furthermore, she stated that the college girls promptly offered their scarves, which she used to cover the baby’s ears and clean her body and head with a napkin and her hands, being careful not to touch her face to prevent any infection. They all comforted the woman to keep her from panicking.

Shevekar said, “Hats off to an elderly gentleman who rushed to the motorman cabin as soon as the train reached Seawoods station. The motorman contacted the authorities and was informed there were no proper facilities there immediately. He assured us that he will inform the authorities at Nerul railway station to ensure there is timely help available.”

The railway police, informed of the incident, sprang into action. Senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare at Vashi railway station said that their personnel, woman constable Kolekar, and constable Jadhav, on night patrol duty, showed alertness and rushed to compartment number 5. They immediately coordinated for an ambulance. Upon the train’s arrival at the station, assistance was readily available to transfer her to the ambulance, which then transported her to the hospital.

Said Shevekar, “ I felt we could have done more had it been a ladies compartment and more women present as there would have been someone who knew what exactly to do in such circumstances. However, everyone in the compartment was there to help and support the woman. They took care of my sons, a 9-year-old and a 3.5-year-old old as well as I attended to the woman. The young girls looked worried but still helped. It was heartwarming, and I am glad the mother and child are fine. We don’t even know her name, that was not the time to ask.”

The husband, Mehmood Syed, who lives in Bhavra, Uran, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying, “May God bless them.”